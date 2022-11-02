Jim McGuinness: ‘I’m waiting for the right opportunity’

Jim McGuinness says he is waiting for the ‘right opportunity’ as he pursues a career as a football manager.

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning manager has almost complete the UEFA Pro Licence and is keeping his options opened.

McGuinness has had involvement with Derry City at underage level since returning home from America after a short stint as the head coach at Charlotte Independence in 2019.

The Glenties man has been linked to several League of Ireland clubs, most recently Bohemians.

While he was spoken to by the Donegal County Board in relation to the vacancy that arose following Declan Bonner’s resignation, McGuinness is committed to getting a job in football.

“I feel that if I got the right opportunity that I’d like to get a proper go at it,” McGuinness told Donegal Live.

“The soccer journey is alive. The League of Ireland season is finished now so we’ll see what happens on that front.

“I’ll see what is possible outside of the country as well. I’m always waiting for the right opportunity. It needs to be the right opportunity.”

McGuinness began his coaching career while working at Celtic FC, who he joined as a performance consultant in late 2012 after guiding Donegal to Sam Maguire.

He subsequently moved to Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Sinobo Guoan, where he worked as assistant to Roger Schmidt.

McGuinness is on the home stretch of the UEFA Pro Licence. His rise up the coaching ladder has been rapid having started with Kick Star 1, the first rung.

Next weekend, McGuinness will make a presentation from recent club visit in Belgium at the national conference before a final exit interview.

He said: “I put a lot into it. I put a lot of time into it and a lot of focus into it.

“The coaching journey has been great. I started at the very bottom of the ladder at Kickstart 1.

“Soccer wasn’t my background so that was a decision I made. I wanted to do that because it’s important to recognise what you’re doing and where you’re going.

“You’re going into a different sport. It’s a different sphere and you have to try to understand that and to respect that.”

Last summer, McGuinness worked with Derry City’s under-19s as part of his Pro Licence course and the Candystripes won the Enda McGuill Cup.

McGuinness insists that a job within the League of Ireland is ‘definitely not’ a priority.

“My preference would be the right club, with the right structure, ambition and budgets. All of those things play a part.

“If it’s not right, it’s not right. I won’t just jump into a job. I have been patient up until now, trying to pick my moments carefully. Getting that part right is very important. If you don’t get that right, you’re going to fail anyway.”