02 Nov 2022

Ballybofey interest in Women’s FAI Cup final as Athlone aim for history

Athlone Town appear in their first Women's FAI Cup final this weekend and have the daughter of a Ballybofey native in their ranks

Athlone Town goalkeeper Ciara Glackin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Chris McNulty

02 Nov 2022 8:34 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

There will be strong Donegal interest in Sunday’s Evoke.ie Women's FAI cup final.

Ciara Glackin made her senior debut for Athlone Town at the weekend and will be a part of the Midlanders’ squad for Sunday’s final.

Athlone face Women’s National League champions Shelbourne in Sunday’s final and Glackin could play a part at Tallaght Stadium.

The 19-year-old, who lives in Tullamore, is a daughter of Ballybofey native Patrick Glackin.

Leah Gallen chases seventh heaven in latest Irish final

The Raphoe Boxing Club lines up in Friday's 70kgs final at the National Senior Championships

A student at Maynooth University, the goalkeeper has been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level.

Athlone are appearing in their first ever Women’s FAI Cup final. Maddie Gibson scored a hat-trick when they overcame cup holders Wexford Youths 3-0 in their semi-final.

The Town had an excellent WNL season, finishing second after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Athlone took the title race to the last day, but Shelbourne’s 4-0 win at Wexford denied Athlone’s hopes of a play-off.

