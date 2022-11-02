Ballybofey interest in Women’s FAI Cup final as Athlone aim for history

Athlone Town goalkeeper Ciara Glackin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
There will be strong Donegal interest in Sunday’s Evoke.ie Women's FAI cup final.
Ciara Glackin made her senior debut for Athlone Town at the weekend and will be a part of the Midlanders’ squad for Sunday’s final.
Athlone face Women’s National League champions Shelbourne in Sunday’s final and Glackin could play a part at Tallaght Stadium.
The 19-year-old, who lives in Tullamore, is a daughter of Ballybofey native Patrick Glackin.
A student at Maynooth University, the goalkeeper has been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level.
Athlone are appearing in their first ever Women’s FAI Cup final. Maddie Gibson scored a hat-trick when they overcame cup holders Wexford Youths 3-0 in their semi-final.
The Town had an excellent WNL season, finishing second after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Athlone took the title race to the last day, but Shelbourne’s 4-0 win at Wexford denied Athlone’s hopes of a play-off.
