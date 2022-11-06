McNamee double paves the way for Bonagee to defeat Finn Harps U21s

Tony McNamee scored twice in the first half as Bonagee United began their Ulster Senior League quest with victory over a youthful Finn Harps.

Bonagee United 3

Finn Harps Under-21s 1

Former Harps midfielder McNamee set them on their way, but they needed a cracker from Dan O’Donnell to make the win safe after Jamie McKinney reduced the arrears.

Just two minutes in, Deano Larkin was deemed to have been upended as he went to swivel inside the penalty area. Paddy Martin, the match referee, had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and McNamee stepped up to fire past Oisin Farrell from 12 yards.

Farrell’s fingertips prevented McNamee from doubling the lead when the Ramelton man was picked out by Jack Parke, just back from international duty in Bulgaria, where he helped the Republic of Ireland amateur side quality for next summer’s UEFA Regions Cup finals.

This was a somewhat belated beginning to the league season for Bonagee, who had a planned midweek outing against Derry City Reserves rained off.

Larkin lofted wide before Oisin Cannon thwarted Max Johnston with a superb save.

McNamee added his second in the 28th minute, finishing well after Conor Black nodded down a cross from Parke.

Black struck the crossbar when played in by McNamee’s touch before Harps pulled one back. McKinney’s superb effort from outside the area swerved beyond Canon to the top corner.

Bonagee captain Jamie Lynagh might’ve restored a two-goal cushion but, six minutes before half-time, he fired over the top.

There were only 90 seconds played in the second half when Nathan Plumb called Cannon into action and the Bonagee goalkeeper was equal to his effort.

O’Donnell curled in a delicious third for Jason Gibson’s hosts in the 63rd minute, a sumptuous effort finding the top shelf from outside the area.

Twenty minutes from the end, Cannon pushed around a post from a Plumb attempt as Harps sought a way back.

Late in the game, Jamie McDaid shot over the top after Cannon saved with his legs from sub Caoimhin Bonner.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jack Parke, Mark Harkin, Stephen Black, Darragh Ellison (Sean Hume 80), Jamie Lynagh, Gareth Harkin, Dan O’Donnell, Conor Black, Tony McNamee (Noah Barrett 89), Deano Larkin (Peter Carr 82).

Finn Harps Under-21s: Oisin Farrell, Darragh Coyle, Brendan McLaughlin, Ryan Creevy (Caoimhin Bonner half-time), Kevin Jordan, Sean O’Kane, Max Johnston (Ryan Galvin 63), Jamie McKinney, Nathan Plumb, Mark McGlynn (Tiernan Ruddy 43), Jamie McDaid.

Referee: Paddy Martin.