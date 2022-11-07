Search

07 Nov 2022

Tara O’Connor nets, but Sion lose in Cup final



Glentoran overcame Sion Swifts in Saturday's Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

07 Nov 2022 1:19 PM

Tara O’Connor scored in Saturday’s Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup final, but there was no joy for Sion Swifts.

Jessica Foy and Joely Andrews netted in a 2-1 for the Glens at Windsor Park.

Those first-half strikes, in the 28th and 33rd minutes, were enough to seal a fourth Cup success in a row.

Malin woman O’Connor, who signed for Sion from Derry City earlier in the year, set up a grandstand finale. O’Connor was picked out by Naomi McLaughlin and she made no mistake with an expert finish in the 88th minute.

Sion, though, were unable to force an equaliser.

Greencastle’s Kerry Brown was also in the starting line-up with Caoimhe Walsh from Kerrykeel an unused substitute.

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

