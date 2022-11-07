Tyler Toland makes Levante debut

Tyler Toland in action for Levante on Sunday.
Tyler Toland made her competitive debut for Levante on Sunday.
The St Johnston woman came on as a substitute as Levante defeated Sporting Club Huelva 3-0.
Toland played the final 22 minutes on her competitive bow in Liga F.
Toland played with Celtic in the 2021/22 season, but departed the Hoops after winning the domestic Cup double in Scotland last season with Celtic.
Levante were sixth in the Primera Division last season and are now managed by former Birmingham City player Mehdi Nafti.
Andonova Natasa netted twice in Sunday’s win, with Alba Redondo also on target at Ciudad Deportiva.
Levante are fourth in the table, seven points away from the leaders, Barcelona.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.