Lettermacaward native Carl McHugh on the mark in India

Carl McHugh rescued a point for ATK Mohun Bagan in the nick of time on Sunday
Carl McHugh scored a late equaliser for ATK Mohun Bagan in their 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League encounter against
Mumbai City at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.
Lallianzuala Chhangte’s long-ranger in the fourth minute was cancelled out by Mehtab Singh’s own goal on 48 minutes. Rostyn Griffiths put the team in front again in the 72nd minute before Carl McHugh scored four minutes after coming on in the 89th minute.
The draw takes McHugh’s side onto seven points from their four outings this season, leaving them in fifth place and six points behind Hyderabad, who have played a game more.
Lettermacaward native McHugh first made the move to India in 2019 having represented the Republic of Ireland up to U-21 leave and played senior football with Dundalk, Bradford City, Plymouth Argyle and Motherwell.
