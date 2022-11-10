Search

10 Nov 2022

‘I want to kick on big time now’ - Jack Parke

Jack Parke has returned to club duty with Bonagee United having helped the Republic of Ireland amateur squad to qualify for next summer's UEFA Regions Cup finals

Jack Parke during the Regions Cup qualifiers

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Jack Parke got a taste of international football in the last two weeks and the Bonagee United man wants more.

Parke was a part of the Republic of Ireland Amateur squad that qualified for next summer’s UEFA Regions Cup finals.

The Glenmaquin man was with the Gerry Davis-managed side for ten days in Bulgaria. Parke made his competitive debut as a sub in a 4-0 win over Romania before he started the final game, a 1-0 win over the hosts, Bulgaria.

Ireland began with a 2-0 win over San Marino.

“It was a great experience being out there with Ireland,” Parke told Donegal Live.

“To represent your country at any level is great. It’s always a proud moment, whatever you’re doing, to wear the Irish jersey like that.

“I was happy to do it. It was a good step up. The standard was very good and there’s a lot of football played. It’s the best of our level.”

Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan is also on the panel. The finals take place in late June next year and could be in Ireland.

Parke was called up having impressed for Bonagee during their run to the Intermediate Cup quarter-finals last season.

“It was a very good set up to be in,” he said. “We trained every morning. We just had it like a proper, professional camp.

“I am a better player after all of that training and getting all that knowledge. I want to kick on big time now.”

Parke was back in club action on Sunday, turning in a tidy performance as Bonagee defeated Finn Harps Under-21s in their first League outing of the 2022/23 USL season, coming a day after Cockhill lost 3-2 to

Last term, Bonagee ran champions Cockhill tight. It was close, but not close enough for Jason Gibson’s men, though.

A draw against Letterkenny Rovers and a defeat to their cross-town rivals would prove fatal blows in Bonagee’s hopes.

This Saturday evening, Bonagee welcome Rovers to Dry Arch Park for their latest mission.

Parke said: “Games agains Rovers lost us the League title last year. We just have to make sure that we take the three points now this weekend. It’ll be a tough game. These local derbies are always tough.

“We just to kick on for the next game and just take it game-by-game.

“It was good to get the points on the board at the weekend. It’s especially good to get points when Cockhill dropped because they don’t drop points too often.”

