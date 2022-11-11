Search

11 Nov 2022

How Covid lockdown helped Ronan Boyce reach new levels

Ramelton man Ronan Boyce will be in the Derry City squad for Sunday's FAI Cup final against Shelbourne

How Covid lockdown helped Ronan Boyce reach new levels

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 Nov 2022 5:39 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

When the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 closed the world, Ronan Boyce found an opening.

The teenager’s appearances in the Derry City were only fleeting at that point. The League of Ireland was paused for four months - and Boyce took advantage.

Every day, he headed for Swilly Park with his father, Marty. Some days, they were back for another go.

“I came back a completely different player,” Boyce says now as he prepares to don the Candystripes in Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium.

FAI Cup final excitement for Donegal girl Caitlin Crampsie

Derry City face Shelbourne in Sunday's FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium and Donegal schoolgirl Caitlin Crampsie will be a mascot for the Candystripes

“That Covid year really did it for me. We had a few months off and I gave it a big push during the time off. I just said I’d give myself the best chance and have no regrets then. It paid off big time. 

“I trained flat out. I was training two or three times a day, just to give myself a chance. I know myself my game still has to get better and I have two or three more gears yet.”

Ten years ago, Ramelton was abuzz with FAI Cup final fever. A 20-year-old Barry McNamee started as Derry defeated St Patrick’s Athletic 3-2 after extra time. Stephen McLaughlin from the Isle of Doagh also started and the late, great Mark Farren was among the substitute.

Boyce was 11 at the time and the young football obsessive was bitten.

He says: “I wasn’t at the game, but I knew all about it at the time. It was some achievement for Barry.

“There was a big buzz about Barry at the time and hopefully I can do the same this week.

“I’m supported well in Ramelton. Every time I go to the shop or anywhere in the town, people are talking to me about football. The people in Ramelton and Swilly Rovers have always been good to me. They’re taking a bus down for the game too.”

Boyce was named in the PFAI Team of the Year after scoring seven times in 31 Premier Division starts. He added a further three goals from 16 starts this year, although his term was interrupted by a medial cruciate ligament injury and a stress fracture on a foot.

In April, 2021, Boyce scored his first senior goal - the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Drogheda United.

“He has been the best player since we came back in pre-season,” were the words of the then Derry manager Dylan Devine. “His attitude and application at training every day is second to none. The young lad has a brilliant future in the game.”

Boyce has since had a couple of improved contracts such as been the levels he’s been operating at. A four-year deal at the outset of 2022 showed Derry’s faith.

“The club have been just top notch for me,” he says. I need to keep trying to repay them.

When I signed here first at 16, this was my goal, to break into the senior team and become a regular. I managed to do that last year. I had a couple of injuries this year, but thankfully I’ve come back in again.

“This is a top professional club. We just have to keep driving on and keep getting better now.”

It’s five years now since Boyce, a raw teenager, was playing for Swilly Rovers in the Ulster Senior League when he was snapped up by Derry. He worked with then under-17 manager Gary Duffy as well as John Quigg and Eddie Seydak with Derry’s USL team.

He played with the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level and was called into the under-21 squad on the back of his excellent displays for Derry last season.

Now, he’s looking to add his name to the exclusive roster of FAI Cup winners from Donegal.

“It’s the biggest football spectacle in Ireland,” he says. “There’ll be a massive crowd at it - and a huge number from Derry.

“You can see what it means to the Derry fans. It has been too long without winning this trophy.

“I just want to keep pushing on personally now too. You can’t get too comfortable and you need people chomping at the bit to get your place. You can’t be sitting about thinking you’ve made it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media