How Covid lockdown helped Ronan Boyce reach new levels

When the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 closed the world, Ronan Boyce found an opening.

The teenager’s appearances in the Derry City were only fleeting at that point. The League of Ireland was paused for four months - and Boyce took advantage.

Every day, he headed for Swilly Park with his father, Marty. Some days, they were back for another go.

“I came back a completely different player,” Boyce says now as he prepares to don the Candystripes in Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium.

“That Covid year really did it for me. We had a few months off and I gave it a big push during the time off. I just said I’d give myself the best chance and have no regrets then. It paid off big time.

“I trained flat out. I was training two or three times a day, just to give myself a chance. I know myself my game still has to get better and I have two or three more gears yet.”

Ten years ago, Ramelton was abuzz with FAI Cup final fever. A 20-year-old Barry McNamee started as Derry defeated St Patrick’s Athletic 3-2 after extra time. Stephen McLaughlin from the Isle of Doagh also started and the late, great Mark Farren was among the substitute.

Boyce was 11 at the time and the young football obsessive was bitten.

He says: “I wasn’t at the game, but I knew all about it at the time. It was some achievement for Barry.

“There was a big buzz about Barry at the time and hopefully I can do the same this week.

“I’m supported well in Ramelton. Every time I go to the shop or anywhere in the town, people are talking to me about football. The people in Ramelton and Swilly Rovers have always been good to me. They’re taking a bus down for the game too.”

Boyce was named in the PFAI Team of the Year after scoring seven times in 31 Premier Division starts. He added a further three goals from 16 starts this year, although his term was interrupted by a medial cruciate ligament injury and a stress fracture on a foot.

In April, 2021, Boyce scored his first senior goal - the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Drogheda United.

“He has been the best player since we came back in pre-season,” were the words of the then Derry manager Dylan Devine. “His attitude and application at training every day is second to none. The young lad has a brilliant future in the game.”

Boyce has since had a couple of improved contracts such as been the levels he’s been operating at. A four-year deal at the outset of 2022 showed Derry’s faith.

“The club have been just top notch for me,” he says. I need to keep trying to repay them.

When I signed here first at 16, this was my goal, to break into the senior team and become a regular. I managed to do that last year. I had a couple of injuries this year, but thankfully I’ve come back in again.

“This is a top professional club. We just have to keep driving on and keep getting better now.”

It’s five years now since Boyce, a raw teenager, was playing for Swilly Rovers in the Ulster Senior League when he was snapped up by Derry. He worked with then under-17 manager Gary Duffy as well as John Quigg and Eddie Seydak with Derry’s USL team.

He played with the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level and was called into the under-21 squad on the back of his excellent displays for Derry last season.

Now, he’s looking to add his name to the exclusive roster of FAI Cup winners from Donegal.

“It’s the biggest football spectacle in Ireland,” he says. “There’ll be a massive crowd at it - and a huge number from Derry.

“You can see what it means to the Derry fans. It has been too long without winning this trophy.

“I just want to keep pushing on personally now too. You can’t get too comfortable and you need people chomping at the bit to get your place. You can’t be sitting about thinking you’ve made it.”