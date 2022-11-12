Finn Harps' away trips will accumulate over 11,000km next season

Finn Harps will be very familiar with the road next season on their return to the SSE Airtricity League First Division following their relegation from the top flight.

Those who run Ballybofey club's official Twitter account had the spreadsheet and Google maps open last night as UCD's win in the Promotion / Relegation Play-off means Waterford will stay in the First Division.

The division is made up of Treaty United from Limerick city, newbies Kerry FC who will be based in Tralee, Cobh Ramblers, Wexford Youths, Waterford, Athlone Town and Longford Town, who are Harps' nearest opponents - a 332km round trip. The total length of two trips from Ballybofey for each opponent was, on first estimate, 10,216.

However, on second glance, it was noticed that Galway United were not included so the total distance, so when it's calculated in, and considering Harps will play every club away twice, the accumulated distance is a colossal 11,132km over the course of the campign.

Harps are currently on the lookout for a new manager having this week parted company with Ollie Horgan by mutual consent.



