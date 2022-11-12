Search

12 Nov 2022

Players from Creeslough's two local clubs chosen as mascots at Aviva Stadium

The Football Association of Ireland have decided to remember those who lost their lives at the Creeslough tragedy by making players from Dunfanaghy Youths FC and Glenree United the mascots for Ireland's friendly against Norway on Thursday night

Reporter:

Alan Foley

12 Nov 2022 10:31 PM

Creeslough’s two local football clubs will provide the mascots at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night as the Republic of Ireland face Norway in an international friendly. 

A selection of children from Dunfanaghy Youths FC and Glenree United FC will be decked in Norway kits accompanying the Irish team.

The decision was made in FAI headquarters in Abbotstown to do something for the people of Creeslough and the surrounding areas in the wake of an explosion last month at the local service station that saw 10 people lose their lives.

Donegal is well represented in the FAI and all played their part in arranging the gesture - Shane Barr from Gweedore is Football Development Officer Donegal; Trevor Scanlon, who is originally from Sligo and played for clubs such as Finn Harps and Letterkenny Rovers, is Grassroots Regional Manager, Kevin Doran is based in Letterkenny and is Grassroots Programme Co-Ordinator Camps; current Ireland U-19 Head coach and Scouting Co-Ordinator Tom Mohan, who is from Aughadrumsee, Co Fermanagh and played for Finn Harps; Killybegs’ Brian Dorrian is High Performance Coach and Stefan Kacsperski from Portnablagh is FAI Connect Project Manager. 

Dunfanaghy Youths players Aisling Toner, Ciara Ward Duffy, Anthony Dawson, Riley Sweeney, Caoimhe Langan and Cian McCaul will join up with Glenree United’s Erin Caldwell, Ellie Wilson, Kyle Doherty, Coady Boyce and Seamus McCloskey. 

All the mascots are aged between eight and 10 and will be accompanied on the evening by parents/guardians and club officials. 

