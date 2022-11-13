FAI Cup glory for Ronan Boyce as Derry dominate Shels

Ronan Boyce turned in an excellent performance to help Derry City win the FAI Cup on Sunday.

The Ramelton man was a steady feature at right-back as Ruaidhri Higgins’ Candystripes outclassed Shelbourne to win 4-0 at the Aviva Stadium.

St Johnston’s Ciaran Coll came off the bench for the final eight minutes and they join the list of FAI Cup winners from Donegal after a dominant Derry display.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring for Derry in the 18th minute, steering home from a Ryan Graydon cross after he was picked out by a superb cross-field ball by Patrick McEleney.

Cameron McJannett doubled the lead when he thumped home after a Michael Duffy ball in was blocked b Shane Griffin.

Just after the hour, McJannett added a third when he conveyed when a Duffy corner wasn’t dealt with.

Duffy, who played schoolboy football at Kildrum Tigers, rattled the crossbar with Derry rampant.

Substitute Jordan McEneff stepped up to convert a late penalty, ensuring the biggest winning margin in FAI Cup final history.

It’s Derry’s first FAI Cup success since 2012.

Burt man Mark Coyle came on for the last 19 minutes for Shels, managed by Republic of Ireland legend Damien Duff, but the game was long since gone by the time of his introduction.