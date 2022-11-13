Inishowen League reports: Dramatic Aileach win over Glengad in Knockalla Cup

Aaron Nash settled a pulsating Knockalla Caravans Cup tie with the winner - the odd goal in nine - for Aileach against Glengad United.

Knockalla Caravans Cup

Aileach FC 5

Glengad United 4

Glengad were first to threaten on 15 minutes when a long ball released Joe Doherty who out paced the Aileach defence before crossing for Terence Doherty who got a touch to the ball at full stretch but it drifted just wide of Matthew Gallaghers right hand post.

Three minutes later the home side were ahead when Darren Bradley raced through and slotted the ball wide of Seamus Doherty in the Glengad goal. On 20 minutes it was two when the same player latched onto a poor clearance and fired home from the edge of the box.

On 25 minutes Glengad pulled a goal back after a long ball found Terence Doherty who lobbed the advancing Gallagher from 20 yards.

Within minutes Aileach restored their two goal advantage when Shane McMonagle played in brother Darren who advanced before placing the ball wide of Doherty into the far right corner of the net.

Aileach then made it four when Darren Bradley was played in by Ethan Canning and he chipped Doherty from 12 yards to complete his hat trick.

On the stroke of half time Glengad got another goal back when Stephen McLaughlin converted a free kick from 25 yards into Gallagher’s top left hand corner.

The second half of what was a very open game continued with both sides taking it in turns to attack. On the hour, Glengad got a third when Joe Doherty picked the ball up wide left, cut inside, beating two Aileach defenders before firing high past Gallagher from the edge of the box.

Glengad kept forcing the issue and should probably have equalised when Joe Doherty found himself one on one with Gallagher but his attempted lob was well over the target.

On 85 minutes, good play between Darren Mc Monagle and Aaron Nash released Gavin Doherty but Seamus Doherty in the Glengad goal managed to block his effort from a narrow angle. On 87 minutes Glengad found an equaliser when a corner from the right was headed home at the near post by the unmarked Terence Doherty.



With extra time almost certain, Aaron Nash picked the ball up wide left and cut inside before unleashing a fierce drive which flew past Doherty into the roof of the net clipping the bar as it went for what turned out to be the winner.

Jackie Crossan Premier Division

Cockhill Youths 3

Culdaff FC 1

Cockhill Celtic Youth claimed a much-needed victory and three points in the bottom of the table clash with Culdaff FC at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds.



In a game played in dry conditions in was the visitors who started on the front foot with the experienced Dillon Ruddy showing well in the centre of the park and looking to play forward at every opportunity to Michael Coyle and Jack McLaughlin.



Cockhill started to get a foothold in the game after the quarter hour mark and opened the scoring on 16 minutes when an Adam McLaughlin free kick was saved by Zac Conlon low to his right but Darragh McDermott was alert to square the ball back along the six-yard line for Ryan McDaid to shoot low to the net with the keeper stranded.



Cockhill went two up on 34 minutes after Oisin Crawford played a though ball into the left channel for Adam McLaughlin to race clear and place a delightful right footed effort past Conlon's outstretched left hand to the bottom right-hand corner from the corner of the 18-yard box.



Cockhill added a third on 40 minutes when Oisin Crawford won a tackle in the left back position and played the ball wide for Christopher Duffy to release Caolan McColgan who played a delightful ball across the six-yard box for Darragh McDermott to tap home past Conlon.



Credit to Culdaff they never stopped and had the ball in the net only moments later when Cockhill got sloppy in possession at the back and Dillon Ruddy fired low to the corner, giving Colhoun no chance, after a pass from Coyle .

Culdaff again started the second period with more hunger and desire and had a big chance to reduce the deficit on 56 minutes when they broke with pace from a Cockhill corner and when Aiden Cunningham released Jack McLaughlin the forward was unlucky to see his right footed strike crash off the bottom of Colhoun’s left hand post with the hard working Darragh McDermott the player to clear the danger for Cockhill.



Cockhill had a few half chances to make the game more comfortable with a fourth goal, in the final quarter of the game but keeper Zac Conlon was up to the task from efforts by McDermott and Dufffy. Cockhill defended well in the final moments to claim the points

Clonmany Shamrocks 0

Buncrana Hearts 2

Buncrana started well and took the lead in the eighth minute when Calvin Gallagher fired to the roof of the net past Gavin Mclaughlin from 25 yards.



Sean Mullan then headed wide when well placed before Matthew Browne took a heavy touch when in a good position. Clonmany responded before the break with a Jake Harkin header off target. After the break Clonamny had a good spell with Pearse McCarron firing narrowly wide before the same player saw a goal bound effort deflect off his own player to safety.



Buncrana sealed the points on 69 minutes when after Mullans header came off the crossbar following a corner Ryan Doherty was quickest to react to head home. They spurned another clear chance when Aaron McDaid blazed over the bar with McLaughlin to beat.

Strand Hotel First Division

Buncrana Res 7

Gleneely Colts 1

The visitors opened the scoring on 14 minutes after a mazy Jack Soal run into the area saw him finish low past Mark Smith in the Colts goal.



When a deflected shot from Cillian Downey fell into the path of Soal he made no mistake and doubled their lead. Midway through the half Gleneelys Matthew McGoldrick fed Billy McCann inside the area but he couldn’t get his shot away and was crowded out before Paul Doherty was narrowly off target with a long range effort.



Buncrana ended the half strongly hitting the bar twice before an inswinging corner found the unmarked Downey who slotted home the third. Buncrana increased their lead after Hugh McGonagle cut in from the left and finished well before Liam Jordan made it five with a composed finish under pressure.



Jack Soal then completed his hat-trick before Eoin McNamee completed their tally with a well struck free kick. Gleneely got a late consolation after good work by Doherty in midfield saw him release Kieran Mclaughlin who fired past O’Doherty.

Dunree United 2

Carn FC 3

This top of the table clash was a close hard fought affair with no clear chances in the opening period. Dunree then took the lead in the 22nd minute when Bernie Doherty curled a superb 25 yards free kick around the wall and into the bottom corner.



Carn upped the pressure then and it told in the 40th minute when Cade Cooke sent Adam Harrigan the wrong way from the penalty spot after Will Qunn had been upended.



Dunree were then caught with a classic counter attack on the stroke of halftime when the visitors broke from a Dunree corner and Cian Burke squared the ball for Cooke to slot home his second of the game. Dunree started the second half on the front foot and duly equalised on 64 minutes with Daniel McLaughlin rising highest to head home a corner.



The game ebbed and flowed then until the 84th minute when Cooke converted a penalty to complete his hat trick after Gert Dzerins had been upended to seal the points for the unbeaten league leaders.

Inishowen Engineering Division Two

Culdaff Res 2

Cockhill Res 11

Culdaff opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Eugene McLaughlin’s corner found Niall Gordon who headed home from close range.



Cockhill soon equalised through Dylan McDaid. Cockhill would take off from here scoring five before half time - Kevin McDaid with two and James Porter and Conor McDaid with one each. The second half was all Cockhill. Dylan McDaid completed his hat-trick slotting two goals past the inexperienced Patrick McLaughlin in nets.



Dean O’Donnell and a brace from Eoin Deery would keep Cockhill ahead. Michael McFadden grabbed a consolation for Culdaff. This would soon be cancelled out when Luke Bradley finished the scoring for Cockhill.

Illies Res 1

Rashenny Res 1

In blustery conditions Illies will rue a number of great chances missed for not collecting the points here.



Illies started the game brightly with the wind at their back and broke down the left hand side after five minutes and should have taken the lead when Gavin Doherty slid in a perfect cross but Oran Doherty could not keep his shot on target . Illies pressure told on 15 minutes when Nathan McLaughlin turned sharply on the edge of the box and fired low past the keeper Fergal Diver from 20 yards.



Illies had numerous chances for the remainder of the half with a mixture of poor finishing and dogged defending keeping Rashenny in the game . Rashenny with the wind in the second half got more into the game with Kyle Doherty going close to equalising from a swift counter attack down the right hand side . At the other end illies had another great chance when Paul Devlin found himself unmarked in the box but blazed wide .



The visitors got their equaliser in the 75th minute when they broke down the right side with Kyle Doherty converting from six yards after a good cross in . Illies piled the pressure on for the remainder of the match but Rashenny defended well to see it out for a hard earned point.

Sea Rovers 3

Carn FC 1

Fairly even game but the first real chance fell to Sea Rovers when Daniel Gallagher broke through the visitors defence and put a good ball across for Andrew Gallagher who tapped it in from close range after 10 minutes.



Rovers dominated the majority of the first half, a number of chances were missed by Rovers but Andrew Gallagher set up Daniel Gallagher to double the home side's advantage just before the interval.



The second half was a very quiet affair with little chances from both teams but it was rovers who increased their lead when Daniel Gallagher made a fine run down the left wing and crossed in for Andrew Gallagher to shoot low past the keeper.

Carn were awarded a free kick just outside the 18 yard line late on and Dayton Cooke put the ball high to the roof of the net beating Rovers keeper Marc McLaughlin.



Carn pressed in the closing stages but it was the home side who held firm to inflict a first defeat of the season on the visitors.

Dunree Res 1

QPS Youths 2

Dunree got off to a dream start after a long kick out from Oran Doherty was flicked on to Gerry Farrell who found Cian Moran and when he laid the ball off Evan Barry hammered a low ground shot to the bottom corner in off the post.



They had another chance after a neat one-two between Mickey Grant and Farrell saw the latter denied by a superb Stephen Slattery save. The visitors got back on terms before the break when Oisin McIntyre rose high to head a Cillian McElhinney corner to the roof of the net.



There was little goalmouth action in the second half with defences on top and neither keeper tested. On 80 minutes the home side's Ryan Toland saw a free kick deflected off the line by a defender with Salttery gathering the resulting corner. With time running out the visitors struck for the winner after Mark Murray beat two defenders inside the area and tucked the ball neatly inside the far post.

Redcastle Res 2

Aileach Youths 2



Aileach made a great start and after two minutes were ahead when a ball played through from Kevin Boyle was put into the net by Benny Hegarty from five yards.



The same two players combined again to make it 2-0 after five minutes, Benny Hegarty scoring again low into the corner from ten yards. Aileach were well on top at this stage and were very unlucky when a shot by Kevin Boyle hit the bar from outside the area.



Redcastle’s first chance came on the half hour mark when Cathal Crumlish shot wide when well placed. Aileach were next to threaten when a great shot from Tom Doherty again hit the bar.



After 40 minutes a free kick from Mark Farren was brilliantly saved by Dylan Clarke in the visitors goal. On the stroke of half-time Aileach threatened again but an effort from Ciaran Bradley was well saved by Aidan Lynch.



The second half started with Redcastle on the front foot and were back in the game when Cathal Crumlish was brought down after a great ball through from Shaun Curran.



Aileach were reduced to ten men and Crumlish dispatched the penalty high into the net. Crumlish was unlucky again when his shot was well saved by Dylan Clarke. Aileachs best chance came when Kevin Boyle was through but again Aidan Lynch came to Redcastle’s rescue with another fine save. Redcastle got the equaliser in injury time when a great cross from Shaun Curran was headed in at the far post by Crumlish for a dramatic finish.

Glengad Res 0

Rasheney FC 2

In an entertaining clash the visitors had the best of a scoreless first half. Conor Mc Daid advanced on the right and his curling effort was well turned away by keeper Danny McGonigle.



More good work from McDaid on the right saw his dangerous cross parried by McGinigle only as far as David McLaughlin whose goalbound effort was deflected wide.



Glengad responded before the break with PJ McDaid advancing through the middle and unleashing an effort which Damien Friel turned round the post at full stretch. Rasheney continued on top after the restart with McDaid and Mclaughlin combining well for the former to be denied again by McGonigle.



They spurned a gilt edged opportunity on the hour mark after McDaids effort was well parried by McGonigle to Ryan Doherty who with the goal gaping blazed over the bar. The pressure told on when Shane Skelly made ground through the middle and fired an unstoppable 25 yards shot to the top corner.



Within minutes they had doubled their lead after substitute Shane Cregan evaded two tackles on the edge of the area and fired low past McGonigle. In the closing stages mcGonigle kept his side in it with a couple of superb saves.

Carrowmena FC 0

Moville Res 3

The visitors dominated the early stages and took an early lead in the sixth minute after Michael McCarrons cross from the left saw home keeper Michael Noone slip allowing Danny Murphy to head home.



They doubled their lead five minutes later when Mateus Indyka pulled the ball across to the edge of the area where Oisin Lynch drove a superb low shot to the bottom corner. Midway through the half they made it 3-0 with Lynches attempted overhead kick falling kindly to Andrew Burke who fired past Noone from eight yards. Carrowmena had a good chance before the break when Finbar McCallion flicked the ball on to Sean Duffy who laid it off for Gerry Gill but he blazed over the bar.



The second half was a dogged affair with the home side digging in and holding the visitors at bay although Murphy was ever dangerous for the visitors. For the home side Mark Doherty, McCallion and Niall Curran all defended well and neither keeper was called into action in the second period.