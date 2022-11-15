Loss of intermediate soccer would be 'travesty' – Gavin Cullen

Gavin Cullen says it would be a 'travesty' if Donegal were to lose intermediate football.

Cullen's Cockhill Celtic host Liffey Wanderers from the Leinster Senior League in the FAI Intermediate Cup this Sunday at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds (kick-off 1pm).

Cockhill, who have won nine Ulster Senior League titles in succession, were quarter-finalists in the Intermediate last season, losing out to Bluebell United in Dublin.

The recent departure of Monaghan United has left the USL with only five teams. Its future hangs over a steep cliff.

“It will be a travesty and a sin for football in Donegal if we lose intermediate status,” Cullen told Donegal Live.

“These games and days don't come about too often. Something has to give in Donegal and it probably will, one way or the other, at the end of this season.

“Personally, I would like to see some sort of a restructure. Everyone knows that football in Donegal would be better with it all under the one umbrella. It's just a shame that the will to make that happen isn't there from the people in power.”

Cockhill and Bonagee reached quarter-finals last season, but Monaghan's exit from the league means that just one team has been allowed out to the national rounds.

“In ten years, we have actually played 14 games against League of Ireland opposition,” Cullen said. “That is phenomenal for Cockhill. You saw the occasion Bonagee had when they had Shelbourne in the FAI Cup and Letterkenny Rovers have played some big games too.

“It's next to impossible to get games like that from junior football.

“There is a massive difference in standard between junior and intermediate too.”

Cockhill are without Jimmy Bradley and Adam McCarron for Sunday's game. The pair were sent off in the 2-0 win over Bonagee in the last round.

Paddy Slevin (cruciate) and Jack Doherty (hip) are long-term absentees.

Liffey Wanderers were Intermediate Cup winners in 2017 and Cockhill defeated the LSL side on penalties last season after a 0-0 draw.

Cockhill are used to being on the road in this competition and a big crowd is expected on Sunday.

Cullen said: “We were definitely pleasantly surprised to be drawn at home. This is our first home draw in five seasons in the Intermediate. Hopefully there'll be a good bit of interest.

“There'll be nothing in the game if last season's match is anything to go by. It's a bit of luck, something just dropping at the right moment, that can decide games like this.”

The dominant force in the USL for the last decade, the Intermediate is the one title missing from the collection.

Cullen said: “Every competition we go into, we want to win and we definitely believe that we are capable.”