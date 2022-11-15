Shay Given previews the World Cup and why Ronaldo has played his last game for Manchester United

Former Ireland, Manchester City and Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given spoke about the upcoming World Cup, his experience at Japan & Korea 2002 and the bombshell Cristiano Ronaldo interview that has grabbed the headlines this week.

The 134-time Ireland international cast his thoughts on who he’s looking forward to seeing at the tournament and who he fancies to win it as everyone prepares for the return of the greatest show in football.

Given, who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 before Ireland were cruelly defeated on penalties by Spain, was speaking to Football Betting

It’s going to be a very different World Cup, but it will still be a brilliant watch

It's certainly different as it's everyone's first Winter World Cup. There's going to be some amazing games and the best players in the world, so I'm certainly excited about it.

The kick-off times are decent as well and there's none in the middle of the night, so everyone will have an interest and have their favourites.

I'm looking forward to it.

My heart says Argentina, but I think Brazil will win the World Cup

I think it's between Argentina and Brazil. My heart goes for Argentina because of Messi and if anyone in world football deserves that accolade, it's him.

You can see him picking up that trophy and they have got a chance as they have picked up recently. My head says Brazil as some of the players they've got are incredible.

Even the players who missed out would get into most squads there so I'm going to put my neck on the line and say Brazil.

It will be very intriguing to see if Jude Bellingham lives up to his billing

I'll be interested to see who does well on the goalkeeping front. Obviously Neuer had this cancer thing and Alisson is obviously doing very well.

I'm not sure which young players will stand out but as you say it's a strange time because weeks after the January window opens so it's the biggest shop window there's likely going to ever be for several players.

It's happened in the past and the prices will be inflated. You look at Jude Bellingham from England and there's so much hype for him - can he live up to his billing?

Can he do it in the key moments in the quarters and semis? It'll be very interesting to see.

Going to the World Cup in 2002 was nerve-racking but very exciting

It's very nerve-racking but also exciting at the same time. Usually you have a training camp but this year it's very different.

They played last weekend and in a week's time they'll be playing so it's far from normal.

The players are meeting with their countries today and once they get settled in to focus on their first games, I'm sure they'll get a bit nervous as it's the biggest football tournament in the world and the excitement levels will be amazing as well.

Most players play one World Cup and this is the chance of a lifetime and you have to grab it with both hands.

Losing to Spain on penalties in 2002 was heart-breaking, I wish I did more in the shootout

The Spain penalty shootout loss was painful as I was unable to make a difference in the shootout.

I couldn't save that decisive Mendieta penalty but it was even more painful earlier on as Ian Harte missed that penalty.

I felt they were hanging on a bit in extra time and had Harte scored that penalty it could have been very different.

It's all ifs, buts and maybes but we were so close to making it to the semi-finals and that's why it's difficult.

Goalkeepers often think about penalties too much and my experience with Wayne Rooney showed this

My issue was sometimes doing a bit too much overthinking when it came to penalties. That sounds super contradictory but I remember playing many years for Newcastle and we had Man United away, we'd study Rooney as he was their penalty taker and he went to the right the last three times he scored.

We studied his run-up and all sorts and subconsciously I thought I had to take the coach's advice, but of course he rolled the ball to the left.

You can think too much and all the top strikers will know that the goalkeepers will study their penalties. You have to go with instinct as a player.

What was it like facing that thunderous Rooney volley?

It went pretty fast into the net that's for sure! He was arguing with the referee before that and next thing you know the ball was flying past me.

I see that goal repeated all the time in all sorts of adverts. It's the same with Dennis Bergkamp and me picking the ball out of the net.

All these different goals and it always seems to be me. I say to my friends that I did make a save once in the Premier League!

Rooney, though, was such a talented player.

Newcastle are having such a great time and fans will be pinching themselves at the table every day. Third in the league and a real opportunity to make the Champions League spots.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played his last game for Man United

I don't see how there's a way back for Ronaldo now, if I'm honest. What he said about the manager and even the hierarchy upstairs.

I don't know how it's going to end because of his contract but they need to come up with a solution and find the best way to end it for all of them.

I think he's kicked his last ball for Man United.

The time is right for Caoimhín Kelleher to leave Liverpool

It’s a tricky one for Caoimhín. But whether he should stick or twist, for me I’d have to twist. He’s not 18 or 19, don’t get me wrong he has loads of time ahead of him, but I’m sure he wants to be playing.

Klopp really likes him, because where are you going to get a number two as good as him? You just aren’t. But at the same time you just have one life, one career and I’m sure he’s itching to be playing.

Even if Liverpool were to let him go on loan for a season or two, Alisson is that bit older so it’s not impossible that Caoimhín could go out on loan and eventually be brought back and still have a career at Liverpool. Either way, he’s not a number two, he’s definitely a number one.