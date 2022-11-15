Rosses Community School win FAIS Girls National Cup in thrilling final

Rosses Community School were crowned winners of the FAI Schools First Year B U-14 Small Schools Girls National Cup final in Longford.

Rosses Community School 5

Thomond Community College 4

The Dungloe-based side got the better of Limerick’s Thomond Community College in an exciting contest in the Midlands thanks in no small part to a hat-trick scored by Emma Wallace, who was on top form throughout.

She continued her vein from the semi-final in Donegal Town when, in a 5-0 win over St Clare’s Comprehensive School, from Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, she had netted four.

Joe Carroll, FAI Schools, makes the presentation of the match ball to hat-trick hero Emma Wallace

It was Wallace who opened the scoring for the Ulster champions, who are managed by Karen Boyle along with Marie Timoney, just 11 minutes in and the lead was doubled and then trebled by Elisha Boyle, who scored goals in both the 13th and 17th minutes.

Three up with just over a quarter of an hour played, it was a start of dreams for Rosses, although Chelsey Quinn pulled one back for the Munster champions on 24 minutes.

However, just a minute later, Rosses restored their three-goal lead with a goal from Wallace and they went in at half-time with line fingers on the cup and a 4-1 lead.

Thomond Community College, though, threw the kitchen sink and managed to get a second goal, two minutes into the second half, with Amy Crawford the scorer.

Wallace was on hand to post her third in 30 minutes and put Rosses into a 5-2 lead. But the spirit shown by Thomond Community College was certainly commendable and they managed to score twice in the closing stages - through Cassie Neill on 31 and then Abbie Awaye on 47, which made for a nervy conclusion. But Rosses saw it out and were delighted to see captain Elisha Boyle accept the cup.

Joe Carroll, FAI Schools presents Rosses Community School captain Elisha Boyle with the First Year B U-14 Small Schools Girls National Cup

Rosses Community School: Jessica McPaul, Sholah Ward, Aoibheann McCann, Annie Kerr, Nicole Comiskey, Elisha Boyle, Mia O’Donnell, Ellie Bonner, Caoimhe Gallagher, Emma Wallace, Breedge O’Donnell. Subs: Cora Boyle, Saorla Freel, Alesha Mullis, Angelina Tracey, Aoife McKelvey

Thomond Community College: Sophie Carroll, Chenling Weng, Mary O’Halloran, Katelyn Hannon Fitzpatrick, Grace Moran, Cassie Neill, Chelsey Quinn, Amy Crawford, Emily Ward, Abbie Ayawe, Laura Buckley. Subs: Sophie Walsh, Emily Markham, Marian Enny Alade, Hayley Ryan, Alexa Fernandez, Mya Bermingham.

Referee: Robert Stokes (Longford)