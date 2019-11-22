Savour the Flavour of Donegal in the county's 'most Christmassy Town'

With plans in place for a magical weekend of festivities, Donegal Town really is the place to kick off the Christmas Season.

Savour The Flavour of Donegal Town runs from Thursday, November 28 to Saturday, November 30. It includes the Christmas lights switch on, a shopping spree, A Little Taste of Christmas, and Donegal Festive Craft Village.

Chairperson of Donegal Town Community Chamber Bernie Mulhern said: “With all the festive activities taking place next weekend as part of Savour the Flavour, Donegal Town promises to be most Christmassy place in the county.”

Businesses in Donegal Town have been busy creating wonderful window displays, adding greatly to the festive spirit.

Savour The Flavour

Hotels, restaurants and cafes in Donegal Town will create dishes with local produce. Activities include food tours of Donegal Town, children’s Mexican cookery workshop, meet the butcher, barista coffee, cocktail making, food and craft fair with demonstrations, kids entertainment, cultural and heritage activities and a guided squirrel walk.

Mary McGettingan from the organising committee said: “This event is part of Failte Ireland’s Taste the Island Initiative and is the perfect opportunity to showcase why we are Ireland’s Foodiest Town.”

Christmas Lights

The big switch on takes place on Thursday, November 28 at 7.00pm. The team are working hard to create a magical atmosphere in the town. Everyone is looking forward to the visit from Santa Claus and his merry friends.

Santa will be making the special journey is a sleigh drawn by his four little ponies as his reindeer are busy training for Christmas Eve.

The evening will be topped off with a special appearance by the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation Choir.

Shopping Spree

Hosted by Donegal Town Business Focus Group, the shopping spree will take place over two days on Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30.

Chairperson of Donegal Town Business Focus Group Raymond Rooney said: “With the Christmas Lights already switched on the previous evening and late-night opening in participating stores, shoppers will be able to enjoy the Christmas ambiance around town with discounts, special offers, in-store promotions and our €1000 mega prize draw and much more.”

Leghowney Country Market will be in Weavers Loft in Magee's on Friday, November 29 at 7.00pm.

Little Taste of Christmas

A Little Taste of Christmas in Donegal Town takes place in the Abbey Hotel on Saturday, November 30 from 11.30am to 6.30pm.

Products on offer include cosmetics, jewellery, fashion, art and loads of gift ideas. People can also place Chrismtas food orders.

There will be festive cookery demonstrations by Brian McDermott; Chris Mc Menamin, Anthony Armstrong and Zack Gallagher. Festive cocktails will be shaken up by Wild Atlantic Distillery and Sliabh Liag Distillery.

For children there is a live magic show from 4.30pm to 6.00pm, face painting by Susan, Mickey and Minnie, Tj's Teddies and festive family photography shoots.

Ernan Mc Gettigan said: “Donegal Town is the must visit town to kickstart Christmas with family and friends.

“A draw will take place on the day for seasonal hampers and a year’s free parking in any of the public car parks in the town. I would like to thank Donegal County Council for this prize to help us with fundraising for Donegal Town's Christmas Lights.

“On behalf of Donegal Town Community Chamber we would like to encourage everyone to come out and join in the festivities and support all that is local, in particular Donegal Town’s Christmas lights display as with all events a lot of hard work is required to make these happen.”

Craft Village

Everyone is invited to Christmas at Donegal Craft Village on Saturday, November 30 from 1.00pm to 4.00pm. Visitors can look forward to cosy mulled wine, festive home bakes and fabulous discounts in all the craft shops. And all this whilst listening to Donegal Contemporary Chorus as they gather around the giant Christmas tree fpr festive and contemporary songs.

For children there will be face painting, festive treats, hot chocolate and marshmallows. This is a free event.

The craft village wish to thank all their customers for shopping local.

Further information on Savour The Flavour of Donegal is available at www.atasteofdonegal.com and on the Facebook pages Donegal Town Community and A Taste of Donegal Food Festival.