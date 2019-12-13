A charming Killybegs property with views overlooking Fintra beach goes onto the open market

A charming thatched cottage known locally in Killybegs as Bumblebee Cottage has come has come onto the open market.

The property is being sold by DNG Dorrian.

The two-bedroom cottage is perched on the south-facing slopes of Crownarad Mountain and benefits from spectacular views over the wild Atlantic ocean. Bumblebee Cottage sits in a private location which is ideal for writers, artists, couples, families or those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

The peaceful seclusion is balanced by the easy reach of the communities of Killybegs and Kilcar with their excellent local pubs, cafes, shops and recreational amenities.

The cottage was extensively and sympathetically refurbished by the current owners in 2016-17 with careful consideration given to retaining many of the original characteristics and features found in a property of this era.

Keeping a Donegal Tradition Alive:

In 2017 Bumblebee Cottage was re-thatched with the generous support of the Heritage Council. In an attempt to preserve traditional vernacular architecture, the owners employed Donegal thatcher Ivor Kilpatrick and his team to do the job, as they work in conventional Donegal techniques and use exclusively locally grown materials.

Over a period of three weeks, Kilpatrick and his team removed decayed patches of the old thatch. On top of the existing layer, they applied a new 10-inch coat of rye straw, a material traditionally used in Donegal. In accordance with historical Donegal practices, they used willow scallops and ropes on the roof to stabilise to straw and protect the roof from high winds. Kilpatrick completed the job by spraying the thatch with copper sulphate, which reinforces the strength of the straw and preserves its golden colour.

