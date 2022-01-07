Killybegs Mariners Sea Angling Club raise €4,600 for cancer bus

There was a huge turnout last week for the charity open arranged by the Killybegs Mariners Sea Angling Club in aid of the Donegal to Galway cancer bus at Rossnowlagh.



Every little bit helped and an amazing final tally of €4,600 was raised at the event. With the weather matching the great spirit of the people, 68 anglers had lines in.

An overhead view of Rossnowlagh. Photo: John Cunningham

Fish kept coming for Philip Williamson who had a flounder every cast for the first few hours notching up six lovely flounders to 31cm to win the overall competition clearly and winning two nights B&B at the Clayton hotel Galway along with a Daiwa Saltist beach rod.

There were loads of prizes in the raffle draw including hampers, rods, vouchers, spirits, hoodies, hats and mats and all was dished out within an hour.



There were also some very generous donations to the PayPal account on the day from Gavin Dorrian, Seamie and Rachel Coleman, Glenda Dolan, Terence Boyle, Brian Reidy, and the Carr family.

Overall winner Philip Williamson from Bushmills. Wins two nights b and b at the Clayton Galway and a Daiwa saltist rod



Thanks were expressed to Dolores O'Neill and Michelle Cunningham who stood on the beach all day and collected money in the buckets. All the organisers, especially Noel Kennedy, Cormac Burke, John Cunningham, Kieran McGowan, Brian Smith and David Matthews setting all up with pegs, organising tables and registry, talking to the surf schools, walking the beach and counting the steps numerous times to see how many could be squeezed in.



Thanks were also relaid to all the generous sponsors of prizes who donated towards the event and all the anglers that came from the four corners of Ireland to fish with us and raise much needed funds to help those who are sick.



If anyone would like to make a donation to the charity fund you can do it via PayPal using friends and family option. The address is marinerscharity@ outlook.com

This is a vital service for Donegal cancer patients and their families so all donations are greatly appreciated.

Junior winner Darragh Patton. Shakespeare seat box full of tackle

Results

Zone A winner was Mariner Pat Cunningham winning a Kali Kunnan Slayer rod.

Zone B winner was Mariner Gavin Dorrian winning a Kali Kunnan rod.

2nd zone A was John Pritchard winning a yuki Saiko a4 rod.

2nd zone B was Nicholas McNeill winning an Okuma Azores reel

3rd Zone A was Sean Ivory winning a Phillips 24 inch tv

3rd zone B was Mariner Gerry McBrearty winning a Yuki a1 rod

4th zone A was Michael Varley winning Berkina rigger boots

4th Zone B was Aidan McNulty winning Penn wrath reel

5th Zone A was won by Mariner Cormac Burke winning a €50 voucher for Killybegs fishing trips which he donated to the raffle

5th zone B was won by Mariner Pat Byrne winning an Akios Spyro gt 4000 reel

6th zone A was won by mariner Frank Kane winning a Stanley flask and gloves.

6th zone B was won by Johnny Snoddy winning a Mariners hoodie and hat

7th zone A was won by Mariner Daragh McGuinness winning an inland fisheries measure mat

7th zone B was won by Mariner Werner Labushagne winning an inland fisheries measure mat.

Longest flat in zone A was won by Michael Varley with a 35cm flounder winning a Penn surfblaster 7000 reel.

Longest flattie in zone B was won by Mariner Gerry McBrearty with a 26cm flounder winning a Penn rival 8000 reel.

Best junior overall was won by Darragh Patton winning a Shakespeare seat box filled with tackle.

2nd place junior was won by Oisin McNulty winning a sunset beach rod and sunlion reel.

3rd place junior was won by Mariner Christopher Gillespie winning a Shakespeare boat set up pack.

4th junior was won by Evan McLave winning a centurion reel and tackle.

Best club member top Mariner was Pat Cunningham winning a club trophy and €100 voucher for Mooney boats.