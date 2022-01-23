Donegal road closure alert - resurfacing works scheduled for L-1125 between Carrick and Meenaneary

Donegal Co Councll has issued an advance road closure warning in relation to a key route in the south-west of the county.
It is scheduled to close the road from Carrick to Meenaneary (L-1125) tomorrow Monday and on Tuesday from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm on each day in order to permit resurfacing works.
Local traffic will be diverted via Glencolmcille. All traffic travelling to or from Ardara should divert via Killybegs.
