Search

24 Jan 2022

Abbey Vocational Students make waves with Commotion in the Ocean

Donegal students highlight the importance of keeping our oceans clean

Abbey Vocational Students make waves with Commotion in the Ocean

Kayleigh Boyle, Ava Kennedy, Scott Browne and Maeve McCauley

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

24 Jan 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Transition year students from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town are participating in the Young Social Innovators Competition and Young Environmentalist Awards with their project Commotion in the Ocean.

Find out more about Donegal's unique placenames

Talk on Logainmneacha Pharóiste Ghleann Cholm Cille (Glencolmcille Placenames Project)

Ava Kennedy said: "Our group hopes to bring about awareness on how people can reduce their carbon footprint and in particular reduce the amount of pollution that is entering into our seas and oceans damaging marine life."

The project is inspired by the acclaimed wild life presenter, David Attenborough, who said: “The ocean’s power of regeneration is remarkable – if we just offer it the chance”.

"We have this choice and together we can make this change," the AVS students say. 

"We have put a bin down on the pier to show people how much litter can be prevented from going into the water," they said.

Please follow this interesting project on Instagram on @commotionintheocean_avs and share their profile so they can gain more followers and educate people on this situation. 

Multi-million euro boost for Donegal's walking and cycling infrastructure

Muff, Carndonagh and Culdaff to benefit from the funding

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media