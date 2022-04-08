South Donegal residents told that Sligo Vaccination Centre moving to Nazareth House

South Donegal residents have been informed that Sligo Vaccination Centre is moving from premises at Sligo Racecourse to a temporary vaccination centre in Nazareth House, HSE, Church Hill, Sligo (F91 A243) this week.

Many people from the south of the county, received their Covid-19 injections at the Sligo centre, as did many schoolchildren based here.

Nazareth House is not to be confused with Markievicz House, where children from south Donegal are registered, if born at Sligo University Hospital.

Nazareth House is a couple of hundred metres from the Sligo Rovers pitch at the Showgrounds.

The first vaccine clinic will take place in the new centre on Friday April 15.

The Sligo Vaccination Centre will continue to provide first and second dose vaccines to people aged 5 and older. In addition, the centre will continue to provide the booster vaccine to those eligible over the age of 12. Details of how to get your Covid-19 vaccine (dose 1, dose 2 or booster) are available from www.hse.ie/covid19 .

Planning for the rollout of the second booster vaccine for people over 65 and people with a weak immune system is being worked on at the moment and further details will be provided shortly.

Children aged 5 to 11 who received their first dose vaccine in the vaccination centre in Sligo Racecourse and are due a second dose, will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the new centre in Nazareth House for their second dose vaccine. People are advised to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment will take place.