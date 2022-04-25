Search

25 Apr 2022

Water disruptions expected over the next few days in Donegal Town

25 Apr 2022 12:35 PM

Water disruptions are expected to take place in the coming days at Farmleigh Park and the Ballybofey Road, Drumlonagher in Donegal Town, Donegal County Council have said.

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme. 

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ballybofey Road, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town and surrounding areas  with works scheduled to take place from midday on April 27 (Wednesday) until 4pm on April 28 (Thursday). 

It is recommended that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return. 

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should you wish to return for an update: DON00046889.

Mains repair works may also cause supply disruptions to Farmleigh Park, Ardeskin, Donegal Town and surrounding areas

with works scheduled to take place from 8am on April 28 (Thursday) until midday on April 29 (Friday). 

Again you are asked to take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should you wish to return for an update: DON00046891

Local News

