Yet more water repairs to take place in Donegal Town

Water supplies may well be disrupted again in Donegal Town after the May Bank Holiday weekend as works continue there as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme by Irish Water.

Over recent months there has been multiple short supply outage issues as the town's water supply system is brought up to date.

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions in the Drumlonagher area of Donegal Town and surrounding areas with the scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Tuesday May 3.

For further updates on the Drumlonagher situation check out this link: https://www.water.ie/search/?map=supply-and-service-updates&id=DON00047164.

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to O'Maolchonaire Avenue, Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town and surrounding areas from 1pm until 4pm, again on Tuesday next, May 3.

For further updates on the Drumlonagher situation check out this link: https://www.water.ie/search/?map=supply-and-service-updates&id=DON00047165.

Householders have been recommended to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

According to Irish Water, every day we currently lose about 38% of our treated water through leaks before it even reaches our taps.

Leaks can be difficult to find because they happen in the vast and complex network of pipes below ground.

Many of these pipes are now old and damaged and need to be repaired or replaced to improve our water quality and supply. Despite the challenges, progress is being made.

In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2020 it was 40%.

By the end of 2021 it will be further reduced leakage to 38% and Irish Water say they are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 32% by the end of 2024.