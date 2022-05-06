Local artists launch exhibition at Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon

Local artists from Ballyshannon and the surrounding area meet every week to pursue their passion for art.
Pre-lockdown they started meeting up in the Parochial House in the town and continue to do so every Tuesday morning.
This week they launched their latest collections of artwork which are now on display in the Helen Allingham Foyer at the Abbey Arts Centre.
