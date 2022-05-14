Surfers rescued in choppy conditions and force 5 winds at Rossnowlagh

The volunteer crew of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat was called into action on Friday, May 13 to assist two male surfers in difficulty at Rossnowlagh Beach.

Just after 3:35pm a number of 999 emergency calls were made to Malin Head Coast Guard from passers-by on Rossnowlagh Beach who had heard calls for help coming from the water. The Bundoran RNLI crew, aboard the “William Henry Liddington” inshore lifeboat, launched minutes later and made their way to the scene.

Amid choppy conditions and a force 5 westerly wind, the lifeboat arrived at Rossnowlagh Beach around 4pm. On arrival, the men had already been lifted from the water by the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter which had also been tasked to help. They were brought back to land where they were attended to by members of the National Ambulance Service.

Helm of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Elliot Kearns, speaking on returning to the station, emphasised the importance of being aware of the surf and potential hazards. He said: "We would like to commend the Rescue 118 crew for their swift action in bringing the two men to safety. We would always advise water users to be aware of the sea conditions, particularly rip currents. If you find yourself caught in a rip, don’t try to swim against it, instead swim to the left or the right to get free of it."

Sea Safety advice, including what to do if you get caught in a rip current, is available on www.rnli.org