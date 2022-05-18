Gardaí investigate discharge of firearm where Hollywood film is being shot

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the discharging of a firearm in the Carrick area in the early hours of last Saturday.
'In The Lands of Saints and Sinners' begins production next year https://t.co/wVIOHPKWfY— entertainment.ie (@entertainmentIE)
Liam Neeson's latest action movie 'The Land of Saints and Sinners' is currently being shot in the area and there are reports that someone working on the set may have come close to being hit by the stray bullet.
Gardaí have confirmed that no injuries were reported to them and no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.
