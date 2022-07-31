Search

31 Jul 2022

Busy weekend in Ballyshannon as folk festival draws to a close

Busy weekend in Ballyshannon as folk festival draws to a close

The Dave Munnley Band performing at Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival on Saturday night PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jul 2022 5:48 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival has been continuing over the weekend.

The festival, which has been running for 45 years, will come to a close on Sunday evening after getting underway on Thursday.

The Erneside town has been busy over the bank holiday weekend as some of the biggest names in Irish folk and traditional music performed.

Ballyshannon has been busy over the bank holiday weekend as crowds attend the folk festival at venues around the town

Live performances have been taking place at the marquee at the Market Yard and at pubs and venues around the town.

Over the weekend there have been performances by artists including Dervish, Kila and No Crows.

Acts performing at the event on Sunday include Declan Sinnott and Victoria Keating, The Red Cortinas, Mickey Joe Harte, Ballyshannon Samba Band, Seannach, Garadice, and Mairtin O'Connor Trio.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media