Bundoran RNLI to host emergency services open day

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat will host an open day at the lifeboat station which will also incorporate an emergency services open day, later this month.

On the day the volunteer crew of the lifeboat and representatives of locally based emergency services including the National Ambulance Service, An Garda Siochana, Bundoran Fire and Rescue and Donegal Bay Community First Responders, will be on hand to talk to members of the public about the service that they provide and display some of the lifesaving equipment that they use during a callout.

Organiser of the event, volunteer Lifeboat press officer Shane Smyth said the event was first held in 2019 and it had hoped to make it an annual event. “We hope that this year will be the start of that,” he said.

“I’d like to thank all of our emergency service colleagues who have agreed to come on board on the day and are taking the time to talk about their particular role or show their piece of lifesaving equipment. If you’re interested in any aspect of our local emergency services then this is an event not to miss.”

The event is free of charge and will take place on the pier at West End, Bundoran from 1 to 4pm on Sunday, August 21. Also present on the day will be the RNLI’s education team who will conduct a lifejacket clinic as well as provide a kid’s educational water safety talk and a demonstration of throw bags. A popup RNLI shop will also be on hand so that those attending can purchase RNLI souvenirs while supporting the charity.