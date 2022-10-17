Brilliant achievement as chef Zack Gallagher wins Best Food Blog in Ireland

Donegal Town chef, Zack Gallagher, already has a legion of fans in the north west but his brilliance has now been acknowledged with him notching a major national award at the Irish Food Writing Awards in Dublin.

Over 75 award finalists attended from throughout the island of Ireland, competing for the 20 awards on offer covering Irish food and drink journalism, cookbooks, feature writing, blogging, podcasting, photography and social content.

Zack, from Donegal Town, won the category for the Best Food Blog in Ireland, for his website called The Irish Food Guide. Zack’s blog contains Irish food news and recipes and has been going since 2008.

Zack's Twitter account @IrishFoodGuide (with almost 38,000 followers) collates and shares Irish Food and Tourism news and was recently voted as one of the Top 10 Irish Twitter accounts to Follow.

The awards were attended by international judges including the U.S. based award winning writer Colman Andrews, writer and columnist at The Telegraph Xanthe Clay, food writer and TV personality Andy Clarke, and Charlotte Pike, Chair of the UK Guild of Food Writers. Other judges included Rene Redzepi, Tom Parker Bowles, Jay Rayner and Fiona Beckett.

The second annual Irish Food Writing Awards were held last Thursday night, October 13 in Fallon and Byrne in Dublin city centre, with a later reception hosted by the Merrion Hotel in their Cellar Bar.

Zack is a professional chef currently working in The Harbour Restaurant, a food blogger, social media advisor, food tourism mentor and has been a Fáilte Ireland Food Ambassador.

He recently completed a HDip in Tourism Destination Management & Marketing.

Irish Food Writing Awards founder, journalist Suzanne Campbell, said “I'm absolutely delighted for Zack to win this award. He has one of the longest established food blogs in Ireland. He constantly shares food news. He is so kind and generous to food producers, restaurants and cafes all over the island of Ireland, by helping them to get noticed. He is just amazing."

Zack has been a driving force in Irish Food and Tourism and has long recognised the importance of the use of social media in developing this industry. You can check out his Irish Food Guide Blog at www.IrishFoodGuide.ie