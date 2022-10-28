Ballyshannon to remember its dead next Wednesday on All Souls Day

Next Wednesday, November 2 is All Souls' Day and a Holy Day of Obligation.

At the 6.15pm Mass in St. Patrick's Church in Ballyshannon on Wednesday the Kilbarron Parish will remember all the deceased of the parish in the last year.

A candle will be lit for each of those who have passed and brought to the altar by a relative or friend. This will also happen at the 10am Mass in Cashelard on Sunday, November 6.

If someone belonging to you has died outside the parish and you would like to bring a candle to the altar for them yoo can also give their name to the parish office 071 98 51295.

There is also a new Book of Remembrance at the back of St Patrick's. At the end of a funeral mass the bereaved family may place a photo of the deceased in the ook and leave a lighted candle beside it.

Cards for photos of those whose funerals have taken place recently are also available at the parish office.