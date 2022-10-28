Photos: Presentation of monies to charities from Donegal Vintage & Classic Car Show

A number of presentations were made to local groups and charities as a result of the Vintage & Classic Car Show held by Donegal Vintage & Classic Car Club in July.
In thanking everyone, car show organiser and secretary of the club Donal McGettigan included local club members for their assistance on the day, Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth, Cllr Michael McMahon, Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre (wishing them well on their retirement), Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana and BMG Hardware for their sponsorship.
The presentations were made on Thursday morning.
Garda Darren Norman, Sergeant Deirdre Durcan and Little Blue Hero Caelum Bagenal with Eunan Kelly and Donal McGettigan
