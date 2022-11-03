Gallery: Copany Rovers FC Fight Night Crowd photos

Caitlin, Jason and Nadine Pearson pictured at the Copany Rovers FC 'Fight Night' in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, which was reported to be a huge success with valuable money raised for the busy soccer club.
Photos: Thomas Gallagher
Jim McGuinness during the FAI UEFA Pro Licence course at Johnstown House in 2019. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.