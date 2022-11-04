New Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School yearbook launched in Ballyshannon

The Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School Committee launched their new yearbook ‘Blood & Retribution / Doirteadh Fola agus Díoltas 1530-1700’ in McGinley’s Bar, Ballyshannon.

The book documents the activities of the 2022 Summer School, with contributors, guests and committee members attending the launch, which included readings by editors Brian McCauley and Tony Lenihan.

Fergus Cleary, Chair of the Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School Committee, welcomed everyone to the launch and gave background information on the work of the committee.

Fergus Cleary, Chair of the Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School Committee

He described the Summer School which is held every May in memory of the great local scholar Br. Mícheál Ó Cléirigh thus leading to the publication of the yearbook.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy emphasised the importance of “not only supporting and funding heritage projects, but also being present when outcomes are celebrated.”

Councillor Niamh Kennedy

Councillor Barry Sweeny spoke passionately on how important culture and heritage are in enriching social and community cohesion as well as contributing to local economic development and said that he was both delighted and honoured to launch the book.

“The summer school greatly enriches the area by providing a platform to share and discuss our past, while also keeping alive the tradition of recording history that Mícheál Ó Cléirigh became famous for,” he said.

Councillor Barry Sweeny





Copies of the book are available at A Novel Idea, Castle Street, Ballyshannon, or by emailing ocleirighschool@gmail.com

Each year the Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School invites pupils from local primary schools to become involved with the school through an art competition. This has been very successful over the years and 2022 was no exception.



While the theme for the school this year was ‘Bloodshed and Retribution’, the organising committee decided on the less aggressive title ‘Friendship and Welcome in Ireland: Today and in the Past’ for the art competition. Winning entries and the budding artists are portrayed in the book.

Molly Reynolds, one of the founding members of the Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School, said “the launch was made possible by the combined efforts of many people.”

She acknowledged the contributors, her fellow committee members, Councillor Sweeny and Councillor Kennedy for their support and for launching the book, Brian McCauley and Tony Lenihan for producing the book and Dr John McCafferty, Academic Coordinator.

She also paid special tribute to Fergus Cleary for his art work and contributions. Preparation for the 2023 10th anniversary Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School, scheduled for May 5-7, has already started.