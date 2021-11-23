MyWaste’s Food Waste Bin Road Show to reach Donegal this Friday.

- Roadshow will provide free Food Waste separation toolkits and information to the people of Letterkenny.

- Pilot resulted in significant increase (20%) in correct food disposal and decrease in waste contamination.

MyWaste, Ireland’s official guide to waste management, is commencing its food waste separation roadshow, after the pilot programme recorded a 20% increase in the amount of food waste disposed of correctly.

On Friday November 26, 2021, the Food Waste Separation Team will be at Letterkenny Shopping Centre, Donegal, handing out free starter kits and some easy to follow advice.

The kit will contain a free kitchen caddy, a starter pack of caddy liners and an information leaflet. To avail of the kit,

people just have to show up and bring their eircode so that MyWaste can ensure as many households as possible benefit from this free service.

MyWaste, will visit locations around Ireland as part of the roadshow, following the success of a pilot project conducted in 2019.

Sinead Ni Mhainnin, spokesperson for MyWaste said that the pilot programme gave great insight into people’s willingness to segregate their waste properly once armed with the correct information and equipment.

“During the pilot project, waste collectors reported an increase of between 20 and 25% in food waste tonnage presented for disposal, while contamination decreased by more than 56%.

"In relation to the caddy and liners, as many as 81% of respondents found the caddy enormously helpful,” said Ms Ni Mhainnin.

“We know that people are finding this food waste bin resource very useful and it is significantly impacting how we manage our waste. I would therefore encourage anyone in the Letterkenny area on Friday to come along and pick up your free starter pack.”

Environmental Awareness Officer with Donegal County Council Suzanne Bogan said:

“Almost 40% of household waste that goes to Irish landfill every week is organic waste, and the majority of this organic waste is food.

"The incorrect disposal of food waste can increase greenhouse gas emissions and contribute negatively to climate change. Disposing of food waste correctly contributes to improving recycling rates and developing the circular economy which will create more green jobs in Ireland.”

The Food Waste Separation Roadshow initiative is co-ordinated by the Regional Waste Planning Offices, supported by the IWMA, EPA, Cre, and the local authorities and funded by the Department of the Environment, Climate & Communications,

To find out more information on food waste management and to have all your waste related questions answered log on to www.mywaste.ie

*Sponsored Content