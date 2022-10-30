How onshore wind can support local priorities and Ireland’s green energy ambitions

The proposed Cloghercor Wind Farm is a co-development project that is being led by Ørsted and FuturEnergy Ireland in the Clogherachullion and Cloghercor areas of County Donegal.

Our project team combines renewable energy experts with community liaison officers who are local to County Donegal. Over the past 18 months the team has been pleased to meet with many members of the local community as this project has progressed.

Community feedback is a vital part of our approach. Informed by the findings of our on-site studies and feedback received at numerous consultation events, we are now ready to share a final design proposal with the community that has a reduced number of turbines and changes to turbine placement.

We are developing the Cloghercor Wind Farm project as one that will also be an asset for the local community: ensuring opportunities for people to enjoy recreation around the site, as well as providing long-term local investment through a substantial community benefit fund and a near neighbour scheme.

Climate change remains one of the biggest risks facing our planet. To reach Ireland’s energy security and climate change goals, we need to transition our energy systems away from fossil fuel combustion towards cleaner, greener electricity generation.

The proposal for Cloghercor Wind Farm will help Ireland get there. We hope many of you will join us at our upcoming community exhibition events, to help us shape our final proposal:



- Gweebarra Bar, Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

Wednesday, November 2, 2pm-8pm



- Teach Gleann Ceo, Main Street, Doochary

Thursday, November 3, 2pm-8pm



View the updated proposal for Cloghercor Wind Farm at the upcoming community exhibition events or in our virtual village hall at www.cloghercorwindfarm.com from Wednesday 2 November.



These events were rescheduled in respect to those affected by the Creeslough tragedy. The team send their deepest sympathies to those affected.

Our dedicated Community Liaison Officers are available to answer any queries you have, and we welcome your feedback. To speak with our team, get in touch at info@cloghercorwindfarm.com or (021) 422 3677.