Irish Hospice Foundation expands and updates Think Ahead

Think Ahead simplifies and demystifies advance care planning in Ireland

Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) expands and updates Think Ahead – its comprehensive advance care planning toolkit.

Think Ahead - what is it?

Think Ahead Planning Packs are easy to read guides for patients, their families, and caregivers to start putting their affairs in order for their end of life. With Think Ahead, people can make their care wishes known, appoint somebody to act as their healthcare advocate, keep track of important documents, and more.

Dr Tony Holohan said: "I am delighted to be involved in supporting such an important initiative with IHF. Starting a conversation about end-of-life care and dying isn't always easy but it's so important for us all to make our wishes known on both our health care and personal affairs."

In the 10 years since Think Ahead was initially launched, it has become a key advance care planning resource for people in Ireland. Planning ahead can reduce stress or anxiety people may feel when facing dying. Using Think Ahead can also reduce conflict between family members. Over 100,000 people have already received a version of Think Ahead through their GP, at events, or by ordering from IHF.

PIC CAPTION: Dr Tony Holohan, Adjunct Professor of Public Health - UCD and Board Member - IHF and Jean Callanan, Chair – IHF at the recent launch of IHF’s Think Ahead Advance Care Planning Toolkit at Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

What’s new in the revised and expanded Think Ahead pack?

PIC CAPTION: Workshop at the recent launch of IHF’s Think Ahead Advance Care Planning Toolkit at Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

My Personal Wishes and Care Plan booklet asks people completing the forms how they would like to be cared for, in the face of illness or injury. They can record where they would prefer to be - at home, in hospital, or hospice; what is important to them - such as having visitors, spiritual or religious beliefs, favourite music; as well as how to care for them. This document also allows patients to keep track of legal and financial information, and for the courageous - what type of funeral and after-death care they would prefer.

My Advance Healthcare Directive booklet guides patients in how to refuse or request treatment for a later date, if some illness or injury means they cannot express their choices and they can appoint a trusted person to make healthcare decisions on their behalf.

Medical Summary Form/leaflet. Patients can summarise what has been detailed in their Think Ahead documents once completed and ask their healthcare team to make a copy for their medical file. This ensures that if the time comes, everybody who needs to know is already aware of a patient’s recorded choices.

All enclosed in a handy folder for safekeeping.

To learn more:

IHF is taking Think Ahead on roadshows around the country this winter and next Spring where people can learn how to use Think Ahead packs and start conversations with their loved ones.

Valerie Smith, IHF’s Public Engagement Lead knows talking about dying can be hard, “but talking about it can make dying and death less fear-filled, and a better experience for everyone.”

For information on roadshows and packs:

Visit: www.thinkahead.ie

Call IHF on: (01) 679 3188

Email: thinkahead@hospicefoundation.ie

For training for your community or workplace, contact Valerie Smith, at valerie.smith@hospicefoundation.ie or call (01) 963 1161

