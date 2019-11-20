Venue and throw-in time confirmed for Naomh Conaill's Ulster Club SFC Final with Kilcoo

The venues, dates and times for the AIB Ulster Football Senior and Intermediate Club Championship finals have been set following a meeting of the Ulster GAA CCC.

The AIB Ulster Senior Football Final between Naomh Conaill (Donegal) and Kilcoo (Down) and will take place at Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday 1 December.

Throw-in will be at 2 pm.

In the semi-final, Naomh Conaill overcame Clontibret in a match that had a 7.00 pm start at the Omagh venue.

Fans will be much happier with the afternoon start for the decider.

The Omagh venue also hosted last year’s decider between Gaoth Dobhair and Scotstown.

The AIB Ulster Football Intermediate Club Championship final between Galbally (Tyrone) and Magheracloone (Monaghan) will throw-in at 7 pm on Saturday, November 30, at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

The Athletic Grounds also hosted last year’s AIB Ulster Football Intermediate Club final.