Venue and throw-in time confirmed for Naomh Conaill's Ulster Club SFC Final with Kilcoo

Contact
Naomh Conaill will be back at Healy Park for the Ulster Club SFC Final
The venues, dates and times for the AIB Ulster Football Senior and Intermediate Club Championship finals have been set following a meeting of the Ulster GAA CCC.
The AIB Ulster Senior Football Final between Naomh Conaill (Donegal) and Kilcoo (Down) and will take place at Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday 1 December.
Throw-in will be at 2 pm.
In the semi-final, Naomh Conaill overcame Clontibret in a match that had a 7.00 pm start at the Omagh venue.
Fans will be much happier with the afternoon start for the decider.
The Omagh venue also hosted last year’s decider between Gaoth Dobhair and Scotstown.
The AIB Ulster Football Intermediate Club Championship final between Galbally (Tyrone) and Magheracloone (Monaghan) will throw-in at 7 pm on Saturday, November 30, at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.
The Athletic Grounds also hosted last year’s AIB Ulster Football Intermediate Club final.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.