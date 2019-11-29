Meet and greet members of the Donegal senior football panel

A meet-and-greet with members of the Donegal senior panel will take place in Letterkenny next Saturday, December 7.

The event will take place in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure store.

There is an opportunity to get your new jersey signed by members of the panel.

The event will take place from 12pm-2pm..

The Donegal GAA Mascot will also be present - and might want to be in a few photos too!