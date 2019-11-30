HOCKEY: Raphoe lose out at home  in a seven goal thriller 

Raphoe will rue a host a missed chances as they went down by the odd goal in a seven goal thrilling Ulster Premier League tie in Raphoe this afternoon.



Raphoe ………..3

Portadown……..4



In a cracking contest which was in the balance until the end, Raphoe were the better side for most of the game and led the game with a little under ten minutes remaining.

James Wilson got the locals off to a flying start with a well taken early goal and he was fouled for the second which was converted from the penalty spot by Keith Meehan.

Portadown, who were living on scraps, scrambled two late goals before half-time to tie up the contest 2-2 at the break.

Raphoe went back in front when Tommy Orr cracked home goal number three for a 3-2 lead. The locals were still in front with seven minutes remaining.

But they were once again reeled back in closing minutes and in a grandstand finish the visitors snatched a late winner for their first win of the season.

They also join Raphoe on three points having played one more game than Raphoe.



Raphoe: David Moore, Simon Goudie, Evan Lyttle, Alan Meehan, Ian McGonigle, Tom Eaton, Zack West, Lee Stewart, George Patterson, James Wilson, Keith Meehan, Gavin Lecky, Tommy Orr.