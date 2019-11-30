HOCKEY: Raphoe lose out at home  in a seven goal thriller 

Contact
Raphoe will rue a host a missed chances as they went down by the odd goal in a seven goal thrilling Ulster Premier League tie in Raphoe this afternoon.
Raphoe ………..3
Portadown……..4
In a cracking contest which was in the balance until the end, Raphoe were the better side for most of the game and led the game with a little under ten minutes remaining.
James Wilson got the locals off to a flying start with a well taken early goal and he was fouled for the second which was converted from the penalty spot by Keith Meehan.
Portadown, who were living on scraps, scrambled two late goals before half-time to tie up the contest 2-2 at the break.
Raphoe went back in front when Tommy Orr cracked home goal number three for a 3-2 lead. The locals were still in front with seven minutes remaining.
But they were once again reeled back in closing minutes and in a grandstand finish the visitors snatched a late winner for their first win of the season.
They also join Raphoe on three points having played one more game than Raphoe.
Raphoe: David Moore, Simon Goudie, Evan Lyttle, Alan Meehan, Ian McGonigle, Tom Eaton, Zack West, Lee Stewart, George Patterson, James Wilson, Keith Meehan, Gavin Lecky, Tommy Orr.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
LEFT: Phonsie McElwee, Mary McGarry, Cathal Curley and Carrie Harvey at the Deja Vu presentations to the Donegal Hospice PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID
As a consequence of Irish non-belligerence, across the bridge in Pettigo lay the chance to spend a few illicit hours free from conflict during the war years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.