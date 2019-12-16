Donegal boxing club scores impressive clean sweep at county championships

Dunree ABC scored big at the Donegal open boxing championships, with all seven of their fighters taking home gold medals.

Over two days of competition in St Bridget's boxing club in Clonmany, the Inishowen club recorded an impressive clean sweep.

Two-time national champion Brenda Collins won her youth 1 48kg bout, while there was a first ever county title for Jamie Doyle (boy 1 35kg).

The other Dunree winners were Shaun Berryman (senior 75kg), Charles Delaney (senior 52kg), Josh McDonagh (boy 4 42kg), Keelan Collins (boy 4 39kg) and Alan McDonagh (boy 3 44.5kg).

The success marks the mpressive rebirth of the club, whose premises were completely washed away in the devastating August floods of 2017.