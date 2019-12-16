Donegal boxing club scores impressive clean sweep at county championships

Contact
MAGNIFICENT SEVEN: The boxers from Dunree ABC who won Donegal titles.
Dunree ABC scored big at the Donegal open boxing championships, with all seven of their fighters taking home gold medals.
Over two days of competition in St Bridget's boxing club in Clonmany, the Inishowen club recorded an impressive clean sweep.
Two-time national champion Brenda Collins won her youth 1 48kg bout, while there was a first ever county title for Jamie Doyle (boy 1 35kg).
The other Dunree winners were Shaun Berryman (senior 75kg), Charles Delaney (senior 52kg), Josh McDonagh (boy 4 42kg), Keelan Collins (boy 4 39kg) and Alan McDonagh (boy 3 44.5kg).
The success marks the mpressive rebirth of the club, whose premises were completely washed away in the devastating August floods of 2017.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Congratulations to Adam Dinsmore who was the lucky winner of the €1,000.00 pictured receiving his prize from Trevor Regan, AIB Ballyshannon and Denis Keown, Mart Manager.
Members of the GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT governing bodies and Higher Education officials attending a meeting in Donegal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.