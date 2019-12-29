Donegal Sports Star review of December - Termon do Donegal proud as they reach Ulster Minor Club final

Athletics

Saturday 7th December - Brendan Boyce retained his National 30k Walk title in Dublin with a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 24 seconds. Boyce’s Finn Valley Club member colleague Brian O’Domhaill was third in a time of 2.50.48 hours which was a new Personal Best for O’Domhaill as well as a National Masters record.



Sunday 15th December - The Donegal Women’s team were second while the County Men’s team finished fourth overall at the All Ireland Novice and Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships in Meath.

In the Novice Category, The Finn Valley U19 Girls won a tam bronze medal. There was a runners-up spot for the Donegal Team in the U17 Boy’s Team category.



Sunday 22nd - Letterkenny AC athlete Caitriona Jennings won the women’s race in the Shek Kong 30k in Hong Kong in a time of two hours, four minutes and 30 seconds.



GAA

Sunday 1st December - Naomh Conaill’s bid for a first Ulster Senior Football Club Championship title were ended by Kilcoo of Down who won the final 2-11 to 2-09 in Omagh.



Saturday 7th December - Trevor Alcorn’s Termon qualified for a place in the last eight of the Ulster Minor Club Championship, after a 1-10 to 0-6 win over Armagh side Silverbridge at the Coláiste Na Feirste grounds. That was a historic occasion for the Burn Road outfit as it was their first ever appearance in the Ulster Minor Club Championship.

Sunday 8th December - The Donegal U21 Football Championship trophy will rest at the O’Donnell Park for another year after St. Eunan’s comfortably saw off the challenge of Naomh Conaill 2-9 to 1-2 in Convoy. County player Niall O’Donnell was a key figure for Eunan’s finishing with a personal tally of 1-4 while Padraig McGettigan got the other goal.



Saturday 21st December - Four Masters were crowned the Donegal Minor League Division One champions after they defeated Termon 2-09 to 2-04 in Burt.

Saturday 7th December - Luke Kelly and Peadar Coyle (Dunfanaghy Boxing Club) and Conan Keaney (St. Bridget’s Clonmany) were all winners at the Ulster 9 County Championships titles in Derry.



Sunday 14th December - In Belfast, Termon overcame Monaghan’s Emyvale 6-14 to 0-06 to secure a place in the Ulster Minor semi-final thanks to two Ryan McFadden goals while Bobby McGettigan, Stephen Black, Conor McFadden and Jack Alcorn also found the back of the net.



Thursday 27th December - Termon secured their place in the Ulster Minor Tournament Final after overcoming Down champions Kilcoo 2-4 to 1-6 at the St Paul’s Club in Belfast.



Bowling

Sunday 1st December - Lee Jacob (Ramelton) and David Bonner (Burtonport) won the world pairs plate title at the Falcon Bowling club in Essex. It was part of the Shortmat Bowls Players Tour. Ciaran Green and PJ Gallagher (also from Donegal) were the beaten finalists.



Saturday 7th December - It was back-to-back defeats for LYIT Donegal in the National Basketball Division One, going down 74-69 away at McGowan’ Tolka Rovers. The LYIT had led 39-35 at the break with Dom Uhl their top scorer on the night on 23 points. LYIT Donegal dropped to fourth place in the league table.



Monday 9th December - The St. Eunan’s U19 Basketball Boys who defeated Our Lady & St. Patrick’s College Knock (OLSPK) from Belfast 74-48 in an All-Ireland semi-final in Coleraine



Saturday 13th December - It was a third successive defeat LYIT Donegal in the National Basketball League. This time the LYIT lost 95-86 by Ulster University after leading 50-45 at midway stage of the game. The LYIT’s top scorer was Dom Uhl with 35 points while Manny Payton chipped in with 28.

Boxing

Thursday 5th December - There was a very welcome and decisive victory for Jason Quigley in California where the Twin Towns man comfortably saw off the challenge of Abraham Cordero at The Hanger in Orange County with a third round stoppage of the Mexican.

Equestrian

Tuesday 4th December - Dylan Browne-McMonagle’s excellent start to his apprenticeship jockey career continued on Tuesday night when the Letterkenny lad won the final race at Dundalk on favourite Willie Be King for his trainer Joseph O’Brien.



Wednesday 18th December - Rathmullan jockey Luke McAteer rode his sixth winner of the season in Dundalk on 7/2 favourite Able Jack to for trainer PJ Murphy.



Golf

Monday 23rd December - Two Donegal golf clubs were honoured at the annual Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards. Portsalon Golf Club scooped the ‘Best Hidden Gem for Ulster’ award. The ‘Best Links Regionally’ award went to Rosapenna Golf Club.

Hockey

Saturday 7th December - The Raphoe Men’s First XV recorded an excellent 2-2 away draw against Premier League champions, Instonians coming from behind twice thanks to goals from Tommy Orr and Keith Meehan.



Saturday 14th December - At home the Raphoe Men’s First XV handed down a 10-0 hammering to Bangor. Simon Goudie grabbed a hat-trick while there were two goals each for Tommy Orr and Johnny Long. George Patterson, Lee Stewart and Gavin Lecky were also on the scoresheet.



Saturday 21st December - The Raphoe men’s first team secured a fine 2-0 home victory over reigning champions Instonians thanks to goals from Simon Goudie and George Patterson.



Thursday 26th December - Two former Raphoe players Alexander Tinney and Luke Witherow were members of the Banbridge side that retained the Ulster Kirk Cup with a 3-2 win over Lisnagarvey at Stormont.

Hurling

Sunday 1st December - St. Eunan’s won the Donegal U21 A Hurling Final, comfortably overcoming Dungloe 5-13 to 2-4 in Burt.



Monday 16th December - Setanta and St. Columba’s College Stranorlar student Oisin Marley was named on the Queen’s GAA Future Stars team.



Rugby



Saturday 21st December - Letterkenny Rugby Club defeated Strabane 18-14 at Dave Gallagher Parhave to move second in the Kukuri Ulster Championship 3.

Soccer

Friday 6th December - St. Johnston’s Ronan Curtis was named the League One PFA Fans’ Player of the Month following a sting of impressive performances for Portsmouth in which he scored four times in six games.



Donegal Schoolboys U13s defeated Inishowen Youth League 3-0 in their Subway Inter League clash.



Sunday 8th December - Cockhill Celtic secured a place in the FAI Intermediate Cup last 16 after they defeated Midleton of Cork 2-1 in an away replay. Laurence Toland put the visitors ahead early on before Midleton were reduced to ten men just after the half-hour mark. Cockhill made 2-0 in the closing stages through Stephen Duffy and while the hosts pulled a goal back Cockhill deservedly held on for the win.



Saturday 14th December - Seamus Coleman made his 300th appearance for Everton who drew 1-1 with Manchester Utd at Old Trafford in the English Premiership.



Saturday 14th December - Ronan Curtis scored again, putting his Portsmouth side ahead but it was to be a bad result as Accrington Stanley won 4-1.



Saturday 14th December - Cockhill Celtic went top of the Ulster Senior League after a 2-0 win over Fanad United and in the process extended their unbeaten USL run.



Thursday 26th December - St. Johnston’s Ronan Curtis scored his second goal in the space of five days as Portsmouth recored a 2-0 home win over Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park Ronan had scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town on the Saturday.



Swimming

Wednesday 4th December - Mona McSharry was a bronze medal winner at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow. The Sligo 19-year-old, who is a member of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon, recorded a new Irish senior record of 29.87 in the 50m breaststroke.



Friday 13th January - Marlins Club, Ballyshannon member Mona McSharry was a 100m breastroke gold medal winner at the Irish National Swimming Championships



Tug of War

Sunday 15th December - Clonmany hosted and won the National Tug of War title with a victory over Mountain View from Louth in the final.



Secondary Schools

Tuesday 10th December - Abbey Vocational School won their first ever Loch an Iuir Cup thanks to a 2-6 to 1-6 win over Patrician High School Carrickmacross in Bawnboy, Cavan.





