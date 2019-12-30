The Donegal League swings back in action next weekend - see all the fixtures

The Donegal Junior League will resume next weekend following the Christmas break.

There is only one game in the Saturday League, but it's a busy weekend for Sunday league sides with the top billing being between two sides with title aspirations, Kilmacrennan Celtic and Premier Division leaders Cappry Rovers.

Donegal League Fixtures



Saturday, January 4

Glencar Inn Division One

Fintown Harps AFC v Glenea United, Pairc Achla Fintown (2.00)



Sunday, January 5 (2.00 unless stated)

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

Donegal Town v Bonagee United, Hospital Field

Drumkeen United v Cranford, Drumkeen

Keadue Rovers v Castlefin Celtic, Central Park Keadue,

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Cappry Rovers, Flag Pole Field

Kildrum Tigers v Milford United, Kildrum



Temple Domestic Appliance Division One

Ballybofey United v Rathmullan Celtic, Finn Valley Complex

St Catherine’s v Lifford Celtic, Emerald Park Killybegs

Convoy Arsenal FC v Letterbarrow Celtic, Orchard Park



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Div Two

Curragh Athletic v Lagan Harps, Curragh Sports Complex, Killygordon

Whitestrand United v Glenree United, McGarvey Park, Whitestrand

Swilly Rovers v Gweedore United, Swilly Park

Raphoe Town v Deele Harps, Deele College Raphoe