The Donegal League swings back in action next weekend - see all the fixtures

Contact
Sunday has a busy programme of fixtures
The Donegal Junior League will resume next weekend following the Christmas break.
There is only one game in the Saturday League, but it's a busy weekend for Sunday league sides with the top billing being between two sides with title aspirations, Kilmacrennan Celtic and Premier Division leaders Cappry Rovers.
Donegal League Fixtures
Saturday, January 4
Glencar Inn Division One
Fintown Harps AFC v Glenea United, Pairc Achla Fintown (2.00)
Sunday, January 5 (2.00 unless stated)
Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
Donegal Town v Bonagee United, Hospital Field
Drumkeen United v Cranford, Drumkeen
Keadue Rovers v Castlefin Celtic, Central Park Keadue,
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Cappry Rovers, Flag Pole Field
Kildrum Tigers v Milford United, Kildrum
Temple Domestic Appliance Division One
Ballybofey United v Rathmullan Celtic, Finn Valley Complex
St Catherine’s v Lifford Celtic, Emerald Park Killybegs
Convoy Arsenal FC v Letterbarrow Celtic, Orchard Park
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Div Two
Curragh Athletic v Lagan Harps, Curragh Sports Complex, Killygordon
Whitestrand United v Glenree United, McGarvey Park, Whitestrand
Swilly Rovers v Gweedore United, Swilly Park
Raphoe Town v Deele Harps, Deele College Raphoe
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.