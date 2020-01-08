Great performances by Donegal athletes in major indoor competition

There were some notable performances by Donegal competitors at the North West Indoor games which took place in the International Indoor Arena in Athlone last week.

This event continues to grow and attracted over five hundred athletes from over 80 clubs in 29 counties.

Event director Bernie O’ Callaghan, who initiated the games four years ago, says that he is astounded at how the entries have grown in such a short time.

He is already planning for next year's event which will take in Athlone on Tuesday December 29, 2020.

There were a number of new initiatives this year which proved to be very successful.

Firstly, the use of two starter teams and two sets of electronic timing equipment one for the straight track and one for the oval track meant that the very big programme was completed in just six hours.

The other innovation was the online registration and this also proved a success.

Donegal Athletes were well to the fore in the results with gold medals going to Katie Louise Mc Monagle, Finn Valley in the U/12 60m and 60m Hurdles, Jamie Mc Ginley, Lifford/Strabane in the U/12 600m and High Jump, Emma Mc Daid, Olympian in the U/12 Shot, Riona Doherty, Finn Valley in the U/14 60m and 60m Hurdles, Caolan Mc Fadden, Cranford in the U/14 800m, Fintan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill in the U/16 boys 400m, Daniel Mc Hugh, Finn Valley in the U/16 Long Jump, Oisin Thompson, Finn Valley in the U/16 Triple Jump, Joseph Gillespie, Finn Valley in the U/16 High Jump and the Finn Valley U/16 Boys who were most impressive winners of the 4 x 200m Relay, Declan Slevin, Finn Valley in the U/18 high Jump, Rachel Bonner, Rosses in the U/18 400m Johnson Bangora, Rosses in the U/18 60m, Alan Mc Ginley, Lifford/Strabane in the Senior 800m Ciara Kearns, Finn Valley in the Masters 60m, 60m Hurdles, Long Jump and Relay and Brian Boyce from Milford who competes with An Ríocht AC in Kerry who won the Masters 400m.

Silver medals were won by Katie Louise Mc Monagle Finn Valley in the U/12 Long Jump, The Finn Valley U/12 Relay team, Ethan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill in the U/14 60m Hurdles and Long Jump, Blaine Lynch, Finn Valley in the U/14 60m and Shot, Teresa Mullen, Cranford in the U/16 Long Jump, Fintan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill in the U/16 60m, Bobby Hennigan, Finn Valley in the U/16 400m, Oisin Kelly, Cranford in the U/16 1,500m, Oisin Thompson, Finn Valley in the U/16 Long Jump, Daire Mc Devitt, Tír Chonaill in the U/16 Triple Jump, the Tír Chonaill Boys U/16 Relay, Johnston Bangora, Rosses in the U/18 Long Jump, Eoin Sharkey, Tír Chonaill in the U/18 High Jump and Katherine Mc Devitt, Letterkenny in the Masters 400m.

Donegal athletes who gained podium positions in bronze medal positions were Emily Kelly, Finn Valley in the U/12 60m, Una Richardson, Rosses in the U/12 Long Jump, Lauren Carroll, Finn Valley in the U/12 Shot, the Finn Valley U/12 Boys Relay team, and the Finn Valley U/14 Girls Relay team, Shay O’ Halloran, Tír Chonaill in the U/14 60m and Shot, Eoghan O’ Donnell in the U/14 boys 1,000m Race Walk, Ethan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill in the U/14 High Jump, Aoife Giles, Cranford in the U/14 Shot, the Finn Valley U/16 Girls Relay team, Daniel Mc Hugh, Finn valley in the U/16 60m,Nathan Potts, Finn Valley in the u/16 400m, Patrick Murphy, Finn Valley in the U/16 800m, Cathal O’ Donnell, Tír Chonaill in the U/16 1,500m, Kacper Adamski, Tír Chonaill in the U/16 Shot, Declan Slevin, Finn Valley in the U/18 Long Jump, lee Walsh, Finn valley in the Junior Long Jump and Sean Reilly, Letterkenny in the Masters Shot.

RESULTS

U/12 Girls

60m Hurdles

1. Katie Louise Mc Monagle, Finn Valley 11.03

2. Lee Anne Sweeney, Corran 11.15

3. Arlin Barrett, South Sligo 11.51



60m

1. Katie Louise Mc Monagle, Finn Valley 8.67

2. Amy Rogers, Corran, 9.04

3. Emily Kelly, Finn Valley 9.13

600m Race Walk

1. Karen Mulvanney-Kelly, North Leitrim 3.22.27

2. Sarah Mulvanney-Kelly, North Leitrim 3.24.89

3. Savannagh O’ Callaghan, Tuam 3.27.44

600m

1. Jamie Mc Ginley, Lifford/Strabane 1.52.34

2. Lucy Mooney, Ratoath 1.53.99

3. Leah Barry, Newport 1.55.10

Long Jump

1. Emma O’ Donovan, Craughwell 3.89m

2. Katie Louise Mc Monagle, Finn Valley 3.83m

3. Una Richardson, Rosses 3.79m

High Jump

1. Jamie Mc Ginley, Lifford/Strabane 1.37m

2. Emma O’ Donovan, Craughwell 1.30m

3. Zoe Quinn, Tulla 1.25m

Shot

1. Emma Mc Daid, Olympian 9.31m

2. Emma Foley, Ferbane 9.07m

3. Lauren Carroll, Finn Valley 8,23m

4 x 200m Relay

1. Corran 2.05.70

2. Finn Valley 2.05.80

3. Craughwell 2.12.70

U/12 Boys

60m Hurdles

1. Mark Hazlett, North Leitrim 10.52

2. Sean Hoade, Craughwell 10.69

3. Jayden Kenny, Bree 10.73

60m

1. Jayden Kenny, Bree 8.86

2. Eoghain Mc Caul, Glaslough 8.90

3. Adam Taheny, Corran 9.01

600m

1. Keelan Moorehead, Craughwell 1.49.45

2. Joey Hegarty, Trim 1.54.48

3. Gearoid Murray, Carrick Aces 1.55.01



Long Jump

1. Sean Hoade, Craughwell 4.15m

2. Tom Mc Cabe, Sligo 4.13m

3. Jayden Kenny, Bree 3.90m

High Jump

1. Sean O’ Sullivan, Ratoath 1.35m

2. James Rochford, Ennis Track 1.25m

3. Brian Mc Cabe, Sligo 1.25m

Shot

1. Aaron Laverty, Carrick Aces 9.93m

2. Eoghain Mc Caul, Glaslough 8.44m

3. Liam Rogers, Annalee 8.29m

4 x 200m Relay

1. Annalee 2.10.47

2. Corran 2.10.75

3. Finn Valley 2.16.28

U/14 Girls

60m Hurdles

1. Riona Doherty, Finn Valley 9.51

2. Caoimhe Fitzsimons, Ratoath 9.73

3. Katie Doyle, Bree 9.89

60m

1. Riona Doherty 8.31

2. Amy Joe Kierans, Oriel 8.32

3. Lucy Hannon, Crookstown/Millview 8.35

800m

1. Amy Joe Kierans, Oriel 2.27.81

2. Aoibhin Mc Cormack, Glaslough 2.29.02

3. Katie Doherty, Ratoath 2.31.72

1,000m Race Walk

1. Beth Johnston, Moy Valley 5.28.99

2. Sinead Maher, South Galway 5.36.82

Long Jump

1. Ellie Brady, Annalee 4.77m

2. Caoimhe Fitzsimons, Ratoath 4.68m

3. Lucy Brennan, St Peters 4.55m

High Jump

1. Cara O’ Sullivan, Ratoath 1.54m

2. Grace Bermingham, South Galway 1.51m

3. Enya Silkena, Dundalk St Gerards 1.48m

Shot

1. Cara O’ Sullivan, Ratoath 10.32m

2. Amy Joe Kierans, Oriel 9.90m

3. Cara Wright, Crookstown/Millview 9.68m

4 x 200m Relay

1. Ratoath 1.53.67

2. Crookstown/Millview 1.54.74

3. Finn Valley 1.59.87

U/14 Boys

60m Hurdles

1. Sean Mc Cabe, Sligo 10.07

2. Ethan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill 10.32

3. Gavin Witter, Ratoath 10.52

60m

1. Darragh Burke, Sligo 8.18

2. Blaine Lynch, Finn Valley 8.22

3. Shay O’ Halloran, Tír Chonaill 8.33

800m

1. Caolan Mc Fadden, Cranford 2.22.63

2. Francis Donoghue, South Sligo 2.23.61

3. Ryan Coleman, Shercock 2.24.69

1,000m Race Walk

1. Luke Fitzmaurice, North Leitrim 5.46.14

2. Alan O’ Beirne, North Leitrim 6.47.42

3. Eoghain O’ Donnell, Olympian 6.49.41

Long Jump

1. Sean Mc Cabe, Sligo

2. Ethan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill

3. Darragh Burke, South Sligo

High Jump

1. Sean Mc Cabe, Sligo 1.50m

2. Michael Kent, DMP 1.45m

3. Ethan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill 1.40m

Shot

1. Calum Shorten, St Lawrence O’ Toole 13.56m

2. Blaine Lynch, Finn Valley 12.72m

3. Shay O’ Halloran, Tír Chonaill 11.59m

U/16 Girls

60m Hurdles

1. Elizabeth Tighe, Corran 9.47

2. Ava Rochfortd, Ennis Track 9.55

3. Sinead Mary Quinn, Armagh 9.73

60m

1. Sophie Farrell, South Galway 8.25

2. Rachel Callary, Glaslough 8.28

3. Nicole Quirke, GCH 8.32

400m

1. Renee Crotty, Annalee 59.88

2. Ava Mc Keon, Galway City Harriers 62.51

3. Nicole Quirke, Galway City Harriers 64.21

800m

1. Renee Crotty, Annalee 2.24.65

2. Sarah Butler, Dooneen 2.26.34

3. Fauve Aylmer, GCH 2.26.77

1,000m Race Walk

1. Sarah O’ Beirne, North Leitrim 5.30.02

2. Ava Mc Nally, Clones 5.55.98

1,500m

1. Amelia Campbell, Ratoath 5.15.80

2. Rachel Keaney, North Leitrim 5.25.65

3. Alanah Canavan, Moy Valley 5.29.42

Long Jump

1. Caoimhe Mc Donagh, South Sligo

2. Teresa Mullen, Cranford

3. Sophie Byrne, Crookstown/Millview

High Jump

1. Ava Rochford, Ennis Track 1.50m

2. Jade Moorhead, Craughwell 1.50m

3. Amy Forde, Ratoath 1.45m

Triple Jump

1. Grace Fitzgerald, Tipperary Town 9.60m

2. Lucy Fitzgerald, Tipperary Town 8.57m

Shot

1. Holly Wright, Crookstowm/Millview 10.22m

2. Nina Wallace, St Colmans South Mayo 10.08m

3. Aoife Giles, Cranford 9.81m

4 x 200m Relay

1. Galway City Harriers 1.52.32

2. Oriel 2.01.67

3. Finn Valley 2.03.87

U/16 Boys

60m Hurdles

1. Evan Farrelly, Tullamore Harriers 9.00

2. Fintan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill 9.10

3. David Mannion, South Galway 9.16

60m

1. Evan Farrelly, Tullamore Harriers 7.39

2. Luke Burke, Tullamore Harriers 7.64

3. Daniel Mc Hugh, Finn Valley 7.71

400m

1. Fintan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill 56.87

2. Bobby Hennigan, Finn Valley 58.28

3. Nathan Potts, Finn Valley 59.76

800m

1. Rory Mc Loughlin, St Peters 2.14.67

2. Stephen Mannion, South Galway 2.16.72

3. Patrick Murphy, Finn Valley 2.25.44

1,000m Race Walk

1. Jake O’ Brien, Moy Valley 4.40.36

1,500m

1. Kyle Witter, Ratoath

2. Oisin Kelly, Cranford

3. Cathal O’ Donnell, Tír Chonaill

Long Jump

1. Daniel Mc Hugh, Finn Valley 5.56m

2. Oisin Thompson, Finn Valley 5.30m

3. Stephen Mannion, South Galway 5.16m

High Jump

1. Joseph Gillespie, Finn Valley 1.75m

2. Matthieu Madden, Galway City Harriers 1.75m

3. Aaron Foley, Oughaval 1.30m

Triple Jump

1. Oisin Thompson, Finn Valley 11.18m

2. Daire Mc Devitt, Tír Chonaill 10.61m

Shot

1. Liam Shaw, Athenry 14.54m

2. Cian Mc Kenna, Glaslough Harriers 12.55m

3. Kacper Adamski, Tír Chonaill 12.22m

4 x 200m

1. Finn Valley 1.42.96

2. Tír Chonaill 1.46.70

3. South Galway 1.54.81

U/18 Girls

60m Hurdles

1. Kate Donoghue, Annalee 9.91

2. Charlotte Leyburn, Armagh 10.68

3. Clodagh Friel, Olympian 11.57

60m

1. Alanah Mc Guinness, Carrick on Shannon 7.89

2. Katelyn Farrelly, Tullamore Harriers 7.98

3. Ellen Kilcoyne, South Sligo 8.01



400m

1. Eimear Rowe, Galway City Harriers 62.60

2. Shauna Leydon, Mullingar Harriers 64.46

3. Sophia Crotty, Annalee 65.71

800m

1. Sarah Brady, North Leitrim 2.31.55

1,000m Race Walk

1. Eva Delahunt, Sligo 4.45.90

2. Ruth Monaghan, Sligo 4.55.05

High Jump

1. Roisin Kelleher, Annalee 1.50m

2. Ellie Cronin, Craughwell 1.50m

Triple Jump

1. Ella Cindy Johnston Bandoko, St Michaels 11.18m

2. Ellen Mc Nally, Greystones 10.29m

3. Aoibhinn Farrell, 10.13m

Shot

1. Ella Cindy Banjoko Johnston, St Michaels 12.15m

2. Laura Mulvanney Kelly, North Leitrim 8.89m

3. Marykate Gannon, Annalee 8.63m

4 x 200m Relay

1. Galway City Harriers B 1.58.22

U/18 Boys

60m

1. Johnston Bangora, Rosses 7.50

2. Daire Donoghue, Annalee 7.57

3. Shaun Hough, Corran 7.73

800m

1. Aaron Shorten, St Lawrence O Toole 1.59.79

2. Nathan Sheedy Cremin, Emerald 2.02.86

3. Dion Mc Loughlin, Corran 2.03.53

1,500m

1. Matthew Hayes, Ratoath 4.15.06

2. Marcus Clarke, Ratoath 4.17.86

3. Dylan Mc Loughlin, Kilkenny City Harriers 4.28.45

Long Jump

1. Rafael Mc Caffrey, Ratoath 5.86m

2. Johnston Bangora, Rosses 5.17m

3. Declan Slevin, Finn Valley 5.05m

High Jump

1. Declan Slevin, Finn Valley 1.75m

2. Eoin Sharkey, Tír Chonaill 1.50m

Junior Women

60m Hurdles

1. Louise King, St Colman’s South Mayo 9.67

2. Niamh O’ Neill, St Colman’s South Mayo 10.99

60m

1. Niamh O’ Neill, St Colman’s, South Mayo 8.26

400m

1. Rachel Bonner, Rosses 66.99

800m

1. Brianna Smith, Annalee 2.35.85

Long Jump

1. Niamh O’ Neill, St Colman’s, South Mayo 5.06m

2. Laura Cunningham, Craughwell 4.92m

3. Lee Walsh, Finn Valley 4.70m

High Jump

1. Louise King, Colman’s, South Mayo 1.50m



Triple Jump

1. Kathy Bannigan, Finn Valley 9.77m



Junior Men

60m

1. Joseph Finnegan Murphy, Tallaght

2. Aaron Keane, Tullamore Harriers

400m

1. Aaron Keane Tullamore Harriers 50.68

1,500m

1. Eoin Mc Kenna, Glaslough Harriers 4.56.01

Long Jump

1. Eoin Keenan, Emo/Rath 6.45m

2. Brian Lynch, Old Abbey 6.32m

Shot

1. Brian Lynch, Old Abbey 11.82m

2. Eoin Mc Kenna Glasough Harriers 6.45m

Senior Women

60m

1. Karen O’ Donnell, Olympian 8.37

2. Tina Gallagher, OMG 9.85

800m

1. Rianne Mc Hugh, unattached 2.17.57

2. Tina Gallagher, OMG 2.57.90

Senior Men

60m

1. Patrick Leydon, Mullingar Harriers 7.47

2. Glen Scullion, Mid Ulster 7.56

3. Matthew Flynn, Olympian 7.57

400m

1. Colin Harkin, Omagh Harriers 52.73

2. Patrick Leydon, Mullingar Harriers 53.39

3. Paul Sexton, Annalee 53.79

800m

1. Alan Mc Ginley, Lifford/Strabane 1.59.08

2. Paul Joyce, Craughwell 2.01.83

3. John Cormican, Craughwell 2.05.44

1,500m

1. Darragh Crossan, Foyle Valley 4.26.26

2. Billy O’ Brien, Skibbereen 4.45.19

3. Raymond Smith Carrick Aces 4.46.72

Master Women

60m Hurdles

1. Ciara Kearns, Finn Valley 9.46

2. Orlagh Colton, Omagh Harriers 11.24

3. Margaret O’ Connor, Enniscorthy 12.81



60m

1. Ciara Kearns, Finn Valley

2. Orlagh Colton, Omagh Harriers

3. Paula Reilly, Celbridge

400m

1. Karen O’ Donnell, Olympian 63.65

2. Kathryn Mc Devitt, Letterkenny 67.65

3. Suzanne O’ Beirne, North Leitrim 74.87

800m

1. Suzanne o’ Beirne, North Leitrim 2.50.57

1,500m

1. Catherine Casserly, Galway City Harriers

2. Suzanne O’ Beirne, North Leitrim

3. Clare O’ Hanlon Geary, Glaslough Harriers

Long Jump

1. Ciara Kearns, Finn Valley 4.98m

2. Orlagh Colton, Omagh Harriers 3.76m

3. Margaret O’ Connor, Enniscorthy 3.71m

4 x 200m Relay

1. Women/35 1.54.80

2. Women 50 2.04.69

Master Men

60m Hurdles

1. Trevor Mc Glynn, Omagh Harriers 9.32

60m

1. Martin O’ Donnell, Olympian 7.91

2. John O’ Connor, Enniscorthy 8.81

400m

1. Brian Boyce, An Ríocht 57.27

2. John Brennan, Mayo 57.49

3. Trevor Mc Glynn, Omagh Harriers 60.27

800m

1. Brian Heavey, Galway City Harriers 2.14.20

2. Stephen Casserly, Jnr, Castlegar 2.14.65

3. John Brennan, Mayo 2.15.67

Long Jump

1. Trevor Mc Glynn, Omagh Harriers 5.30m

2. Tom O’ Brien, Waterford 4.87m

3. Martin Curley, Ennis Track 3,93m

Triple Jump

1. Tom o’ Brien, Waterford 10.26m

Shot

1. Ronan Mc Kenna, Glaslough Harriers 10.63

2. John O’ Connor, Enniscorthy 8.23

3. Sean Reilly, Letterkenny 7.87

O/70

1. Richard Lewsitt, St Andrews 7.80m

O/75

1. Paddy Reilly, St Andrews 6.37m