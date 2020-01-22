DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

Red Hughs

January Lotto: Great news folks. For the month of January, you could win or share a guaranteed €200 for matching 3 or more numbers. If there are no match 3 winners the winner of the lucky dip will receive €100.

Adult Registration Evening: The club is holding an adult registration evening in the clubhouse on Friday the 24th of January from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Adult registration is €40 for the year or €60 for a couple. Underage registration for the year is €10 each or €20 for a family.

100 Club: Our annual 100 club will be starting now again shortly, the club is actively looking for new members, it costs €20 euro a month and is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities for the year. If anyone would like to join you can contact Eamon Kelly 0872942974.

Robert Emmets

Lotto numbers 2-13-17-26, No Lotto jackpot winners but we had one match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €4800. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto. Bingo as usual this Friday 17th of January at 9.00pm with a snowball of €1900.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets every Wednesday. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further information, please contact 087 6836254.

County yearbook is now available folks at a cost of €15, there is a few pages on the club in it.

The National club draw tickets are now on sale, there are some great prizes, this is a great fundraiser for the club so we would want everybody in our club to get behind it and appeal to everyone in our community to please support it. Tickets are available from any club officer at a cost of €10 each.

On behalf of everyone associated with Robert Emmets and I'm sure everyone in the community we send our best wishes to Collette Carlin and wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon Collette.

Malin

The annual club presentation dinner dance will take place in The Ballyliffen Lodge on Friday Feb 7th.

Charity Spinathon: Malin GAA are running a 24 Hour Charity Spinathon Cycle for 3 Club Member Families and their causes. The Niall Gallagher Family Fund, Lorraine Miller Family Fund and The Ronald Mc Donald House Charity on behalf of Danai Ward’s Family. The cycle will start at 12pm on Saturday 1st February and we will pedal on until 12pm on Sunday 2nd February, with the event taking place in the Malin GAA Get Fit Gym. Contact Charlie Byrne on 0874103782 or Maria Mc Laughlin on 0877763679 or Malin GAA Facebook Page.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €500. Sequence drawn was 3-1-5-4-6-7-2. €50 winner was Joe and Mary Devlin, Keadycara. Next weeks jackpot stands at €550.

Underage Training: Under 6s are back in action on Sunday mornings from 10 to 11. For more information contact Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180

Under 8 boys training takes place on Saturday mornings from 10.45 to 12. Contact Martin Lafferty 087 6461883

Under 8 and Under 10 girls return on Saturday morning in the gym at 9.30. Contact Neil Mc Gilloway on 0868122155.

The Under 10 boys training takes place on Sunday from 11.15 to 12.30. €2 per session and please bring gear suitable for both indoor and outdoor training. Contact Shaun McLaughlin (F) on 086 8521166.

The Under 12 boys have their first session of the year on Tuesday from 7.15 to 8.30. Contact Kevin McGeoghegan 086 3700692

The Under 14 boys start back on Thursday at 7.15, contact Danny Lafferty.

The Under 16s train on Friday evenings at 6.45 on Friday contact Pat McLaughlin (F) 0872030115.

Minor boys training takes place on Monday at 7.00 and Fridays at 5.30. Contact Paul Gallagher 087 2259592.

Ladies Adult Team: After an absence of a few years, we are hoping to field an adult side once again. In relation to this, there will be a meeting on Friday evening in the clubhouse at 7.30. If you would be interested or know of anyone interested in playing, please get in touch with Maria on 0877763679. It's a great way to get fit, have some time for yourself, meet new people and see old friends.

Tickets for the Croke Park National Draw are now available.

Pool Competition: Weekly pool competition takes place in the pool room every Sunday night beginning at 8 pm sharp. For more information contact Padraig McCarron on 086 4095019.

Urris

Lotto Results: Last week's lotto results: Numbers drawn: 2, 6, 7 and 8. As no winner our Jackpot will be €1,560 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Maríosa Duffy, Meemagory, Buncrana. Edward McLaughlin, Dunaff. Marie and Nuala, C/o Bingo. Ronan Gildea, Nancy;s Barn, Ballyliffin. Ann McColgan, Glengad.

Club Iorras 50/50 Draw: Our last Club Iorras Monthly 50 / 50 Draw of our second year cycle was last week. The next new year starts in February 2020. Any current names in this draw that wish to continue for another year please let your promoters know as soon as possible. If not fully subscribed, new participants will be catered for, so new names being taken now. €20 a month for 12 months OR €200 paid up front and get 2 months FREE. 1st Prize: €1,000, 2nd Prize: €500, plus 5 prizes of €100. Tickets can be purchased from John Farren ( 0860563003), Brian Doherty (0877726589)), Colin Davis ( 0868356622 /Square Bar), Mickey Grant or any committee member.

Club Membership is now open for 2020. Please contact the following to get your membership Club Secretary, Clint Marron, Edward Mc Laughlin or any committee member.

St Mary's, Convoy

Lotto results for 14/01/20. Winning counties CN, LS, MO, RN. One person matched 3 counties, Eugene McNamee, Drumkeen, winning €100. Next weeks JACKPOT is €6,050.

Congratulations to Edel Doherty who was the winner of the recent last man standing competition. Thanks to everyone who support this event in anyway

CLUB Registration takes place in clubhouse Jan 31st at 6.30 and other dates TBC

Underage training will return on Friday 21st Feb from U 6 up to U 12 boys and girls. New players are always welcome. Any parents interested in helping out contact Mark McCarron

National draw tickets are now on dslr and we the club committee are appealing to all members to support this draw as it is our main fund-raising event for the year.

KILLYBEGS

Ireland Light's up - Week 2: Starting this Thursday the 23rd January at 6:00pm at the training field in Fintra. All details are also on our facebook and twitter pages or contact Michelle Cunningham for further information. Everybody welcome.

Healthy Club Orientation Day - Croke Park: Our Club Health Officer Michelle Cunningham is looking for a club member/volunteer to attend The Healthy Club Orientation Day in Croke Park on Saturday February 1st.

The club along with Michelle have put a lot of effort into this application and would be grateful if someone would be interested in attending the day along with Michelle.

The Orientation day will run from 9.30am to 3pm in Hogan Mezz, Croke Park with lunch provided on the day.

If you yourself or if you know of anyone who would be interested in attending please contact the club secretary or Michelle Cunningham ASAP.

Minor Board Presentation Night: The Minor Board will hold their annual presentation night on Friday January 31st at 6.30pm in the Bayview Hotel Function Room.

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online.

GAA Season Ticket 2020: For our club members who also attend the County matches why not purchase the GAA Season Ticket 2020.

Kilotto numbers 6,7,20,28. No winner. Next week Jackpot at €2,450. No match 3 next week match 3 €300 if Jackpot not won.

Bingo: Monday 27th January 9:00pm, Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6400 on 45 numbers. All welcome and bring a friend.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,800. The winning Numbers were 7, 10, 12, 21 & 22. The €25 winners were Paddy Monaghan, J.J. Travers, Mary Ward & Roy/ Tori and the on-line winners were Charles Timoney and Anne M Monaghan. The next draw will take place in The 7 Arches Bar on Jan 27th.

Na Rossa

The club held its AGM last Saturday evening in McCreadys Bar, this being their 41st annual meeting. A big turnout on the night all positions again were filled. The committee would like to thank you all for making this a successful and well supported AGM.

The club will hold a meeting in the coming days to form a minor board committee. Notification will be sent via Facebook/WhatsApp as soon as possible.

Below a list of elected officers on the night. The club would like to thank the outgoing committee for all their hard work and dedication and to wish the newly elected committee a very successful 2020. President Fr Adrian Gavigan, Senior Team Manager Cormac McHugh, Chairman Declan Bonner, Vice Chairman Gerry McHugh, Secretary Pat Boyle, Assistant Secretary Packie McDyre, Treasurer Patrick Caulfield, Assistant Treasurer Felix Melly, PRO Packie McDyre, Health & Well Being Officer Noelle Breslin & Martina Boyce, Coaching Officer Patrick Caulfield, Oifig na Gaelige Pat Boyle, County Committee delegates Pat Boyle and Packie McDyre, Southern Board delegate Conal Melly. Pitch committee Michael Duddy and Kevin McCready.

The club would like to wish new senior team manager Cormac McHugh, Ass manager Joe Gallagher and his backroom team all the best for 2020. A big thank you to Donal Trimble who stood down this season from the senior manager position. Donal put in a lot of time and effort into the manager's role and his contribution to the club is greatly appreciated by all concerned. Donal will continue playing for the seniors this season and the committee wish him well for 2020.

Congratulations to Pat Boyle who will continue on as club secretary for a 39th consecutive season. Well done Pat

With the new season approaching very fast this will be a big year for the club with the opening of the new pitch not to far away. Advertising hoardings can be purchased through any committee member at a first year cost of €200.

Good luck to Declan and the Donegal senior squad as they start their national league campaign this Saturday night with a home tie verses Mayo.

Congrats to Christian Bonner, manager Michael Murphy and his LYIT team on their successful run in the Sigerson Cup after defeating Athlone IT in round 1 followed by a terrific win last Sunday against Sligo IT.

Congrats also to Oisin Caulfield, Cillian Bonner, Matthew Boyle and Jamie O’Donnell who all have made this year's Buncrana Cup squad.

Aodh Ruadh

Club registration: We ask all club members to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience.

Football: Indoor football training will begin shortly for under 6 boys [2014 and 2015], under 8 boys [2012 and 2013] and under 10 boys [2010 and 2011]. For the first two weeks, Friday 7th February and Friday 14th February, the details are as follows.

The under 6s are in the new hall at Coláiste Cholmcille from 6pm to 6.50pm. Text Ivan O'Mahoney on 086-1714701 to join the under 6 WhatsApp group.

The under 8s are in the new hall at Coláiste Cholmcille from 7pm to 8pm. Text Packie McGrath on 087-9794696 to join the under 8 WhatsApp group.

The under 10s are in the new hall at Coláiste Cholmcille from 8pm to 9pm. Text Damian Conlon on 087-2750986 to join the under 8 WhatsApp group.

Training for under 12 boys commences on Thursday 23rd January at the Breesy Centre, Cashelard at 7pm and continues weekly at the same time and venue. Text Stephen Ward on 087-64437778 to join the under 12 WhatsApp group. Please note, there is a €3 charge to cover the cost of the Breesy Centre pitch.

On Friday 31st January at 7pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh - upstairs at the club rooms, we will be having the launch of our new academy Óige Aodh Ruadh. Contact Packie McGrath 087-9794696 for further details.

Hurling: The Juvenile Hurling Committee's presentation night will take place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday at 7.30pm. This year we're delighted to have the National Hurling Development Manager, Martin Fogarty as our guest.

With less than a week to the start of the National Football League be sure and get your entry into Last One Standing for your chance to win €300 and local bragging rights. Entry forms still available from any member of Juvenile Hurling Committee. Thanks to Liam Gallen of Mr G's for sponsoring this competition.

Ladies: There is training for senior, minor and under 16 ladies in the Mercy Hall on Monday evenings from 8pm to 9pm. Players are asked to bring €2 to cover the cost of hall hire. Training also continues at Pro Fitness on Friday evenings from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Coaching workshop: A workshop for all club coaches tutored by Anthony McGrath will take place on Saturday 1st February from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Scór: We are looking for people to represent Aodh Ruadh in Scór Sinsir this year. It is open to any club member over the age of 17 and the Donegal semi-finals will be held this year on Saturday 8th February in Clonmany Hall and Saturday 15th February in the Bluestack Centre in Drimarone. Contact Eamonn Martin Maguire at eamonnmartinmaguire@gmail.com.

National and Local Draw: All with tickets for the National Draw are asked to begin returning their stubs.

Sigerson Cup: Hard luck to Aodh Ruadh's Benji Drummond, Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath and Sean Taylor of IT Sligo who lost out to Letterkenny IT on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-8 in the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,000. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 10. In the lucky dip €20 went to Caroline Patton, Ciaran Patton, Paul McManus and Bernie Kelly, Daniel O'Mahoney, and Seamie McPhelim. Next draw is in Pat's Bar with a jackpot of €1,100 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior hurlers.

An Clochan Liath

Lotto results Sunday 19th January. Winning numbers 3,5,11,21. No winner, next week's jackpot is €4400. 5 x €20 winners: Helmut Roug, Dungloe; Edward Wallace, Dungloe; Margaret Sharkey, Loughanure; Bridie Gallagher, Rannafast; Cillian and Finn, C/O McGill, Doochary.

Bingo winners Sunday 19th January: €150 Patricia Molloy, Glenties; €100 Paddy Gill, Glenties; €100 Roseanne O Donnell, Annagry; €100 Ann Teresa Kessack, Keadue; €100 Maria Boyle, Nairn

Development draw update: We had another great week selling tickets with over €7500 raised with groups selling in Letterkenny, Glenullin, Dungiven and Feeny in Co Derry and a large sale of tickets from Glasgow. A big thank you to all involved. For more information and regular updates, please visit our Facebook page "Dungloe's Uphill Battle".

Letterkenny Gaels

The Club Dinner Dance will be held in the Arena 7 on the 8th February with music provided by Martin Orr. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by contacting Michael on 0877797292 or Mark on 0872931458.

The club are currently taking bookings for Pitch-side advertising at Páirc na nGael. If your business would like to avail of one of the signs, please contact John on (087) 776 8889 or PM this page for more information.

This year the Club have moved the registration process over to the online sports management company, Clubforce. Club members will receive emails in the coming weeks in relation to this and are encouraged to download the app and complete their registration.

Tickets are still on sale throughout the club for the GAA National Club Draw 2020. The proceeds of all ticket sales stay with the club.

Indoor underage hurling training resumes this Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details. All welcome. Hurleys and helmets can be borrowed.

Indoor Camogie training resumes this Friday 24th January at the LYIT Sports Hall from 6.30pm to 7.45pm. The training is aimed at girls from U-8 to U-14 and new girls are especially welcome to come along and try it out. Hurleys and helmets will be provided. Contact 087 923 6039 for more details.

Sympathy is extended to Jim Farrell and family, Glebe, on the recent passing of Jim’s father in Leitrim last week.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €3300. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm. All welcome.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 16/01: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,10,11,13,16. The 3 x €50 winners were David Robinson, Pettigo; Cathal McDermott, Manorhamilton; Ozanam House, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €4600.

Underage Training: U6 Training takes in the Magh Ene Hall on Wed at 6pm. It is mandatory that a parent or guardian remains in the Hall during the course of the session. Please bring €2 to cover the cost of the hall hire.

U8 Training takes place on Thursday at 6pm also in the Hall. Please bring €2 for the hire of the Hall.

U10 Training commenced on Wednesday January 22nd at 7pm also in the Hall.

Boys U16 Training will also take place in the hall 2 nights per week. Mondays from 7-8pm and Thursdays from 7.15 to 8.15pm.

Vetting /Child Protection: Any person who intends helping out in any capacity with our Underage players must be Garda vetted.This is now done online and full details can be got from our Childrens Welfare Officers Noel Carr and Antoinette Delaney. It is also mandatory that anyone involved in the coaching of Underage players must have completed a child protection in sport awareness/safeguarding course. James Keaney has all the relevant information on this matter.

Sigerson Cup/Donegal: Congratulations to Matthew Duffy and his Letterkenny lT Squad who defeated Timmy Govorov's IT Sligo to qualify for the semi-final of the Sigerson Cup. Matthew was a busy man as he along with last week's Gaelic Life player of the week Oisin Walsh also lined out for the Donegal U20s in their draw with Mayo on Saturday.

Best of luck to Paul and Jamie Brennan and the Donegal squad as they begin their league campaign with a home match against Mayo on Saturday night next.

Ladies: Training is starting back on Mon Jan 20th at 8pm in Magh Ene Hall for all girls U16s down to and including U12s. Please spread the word.

A reminder that last year's player of the year trophies are to be returned ASAP to Choices, Shop or directly to Hannah Doherty.

Our Ladies Underage Presentation and Registration night is taking place in the main room in the Community Centre on Friday Jan 31st at 7pm.

Sympathy: The club wish to express their deepest sympathy to the Ruane family, Tullan Strand and the O'Hehir family Sligo on their recent sad bereavements.

National Draw Tickets: It's that time of year again when club members of Realt na Mara will be out on your doorsteps selling the National Club Draw tickets.

Clubforce: Planning for 2020 has now begun. With this in mind our club has partnered with Clubforce the leading provider of a system for helping clubs manage member data in an efficient, secure manner. Our Club volunteers will now be able to manage all club fundraising, communications and member registrations online through the easy-to-use Clubforce App

Therefore this year we are moving to online registrations, starting with our Juveniles. Going online will greatly help the club, by allowing us to manage members data, be GDPR compliant, reduce admin burden, make registrations more seamless and improve communication.

We would encourage all club members to please go to the links on our Social media pages to download the Clubforce app.

New Coaches/Helpers: The club is currently looking for people to consider helping out with our many underage boys or girls teams in 2020.There are roles for everyone so if you can help out in any capacity it would be greatly appreciated.

St. Michaels

Keep The Date Free: St. Michael’s GAA Club Annual Dinner Dance which will be held on the 29th February in the Shandon Hotel. More details later.

Sigerson Cup: Well done to St. Michael’s players Michael Langan, Oisin Langan, Liam Kelly and Edward O’Reilly who were on the LYIT Panel that had a great victory over Sligo IT in the Sigerson Cup on Sunday last.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Bridie Durning Main Street Dunfanaghy. The €75 was won by Frances Griffin Massinass Creeslough. The proceeds of the Bingo for the month of January are in support of Callum Friel and all support would be very appreciated for this worthy cause.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 2,4,5,9, 12,17. The Match 5 Winners were Bridie McFadden Ards, John McGinley Ards and Helen McFadden who won €35 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €6200.

Operation Transformation: St. Michael’s is hosting the Operation Transformation, get Ireland Walking Campaign in the Creeslough GAA Pitch, every Tuesday and Thursday evening until February 27th at 7pm. So here is your opportunity to get together and socialise in a healthy way.

Win a House: Official Donegal GAA tickets for the house draw are available to purchase in Arnolds Hotel, Dunfanaghy and Brian Dolan's Office, Creeslough, priced at €100 each.

Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw are on sale locally and St. Michael’s Club members are currently selling tickets door to door.

Minor Board: U14 Boys training will be starting next Thursday 23rd January at 7pm in the clubhouse. For further details contact Hugh on 0864472068.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 12/01/2020. Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 15, 22. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Seán McElwaine, Corry. Next week’s Jackpot: €1200

Operation Transformation - Ireland Lights Up with the GAA: Massive thanks to the 124 people who showed up last Thursday for our first walk! Well done everyone! We will continue the weekly walk every Thursday at 6.30pm at Traigh a Locha (portacabin beside pitch) for sign in and weigh-in (optional, performed by a public health nurse) then starting our walk at 7pm! They will take place every week up until 27th February, so please join us any Thursday that suits! Please note: No pets allowed.

Sigerson Cup success: Well done to Letterkenny IT on a brilliant victory on Sunday, and in particular to Mark Mc Ateer who featured in the second half. Both Mark and Bernard Mc Gettigan are part of the LYIT Sigerson Cup panel and we wish them well in the next round against Sligo IT.

Membership 2020: We will be holding only one registration evening this year, and it’s imperative that everyone planning to play for the club in 2020 registers on February 1st. Please contact our Facebook page, Treasurer Pat Sweeney, or Registrar Margaretta McConigley of interested.

Season Ticket: The County and Club Season Tickets are still available for sale. Contact our Facebook page or Micheál Friel for more details or go online to seasonticket.gaa.ie

National Draw: We would like to thank everybody who has until now supported our National Draw campaign. Our sellers will be completing their areas over the next couple of weeks

Scór: Scór Sinsear will be taking place shortly. The categories are Solo Singing, Céilí Dancing, Recitation, Ballad Group, Instrumental Music, Novelty Act, Set Dancing and Quiz. If anybody would like to take part, please contact Micheál Friel.

St Nauls

Our Academy continued this Saturday at Inver Community Centre. 9.15 to 10 am for junior infants and 10 to 11 for senior infants and first class.

Ireland Lights Up: Thank you to all who continue to support or walk we will be back on Thursday leaving the Community Centre at 7 pm.

Membership is now open on club force, the link can be found on our Facebook page. We will have a registration night in the clubhouse in due course.

Slotto results from Sunday 11th January. Numbers drawn were 3,5,2,6,1,4,7. No winner this week but consolation prize of €80 goes to Conor McBrearty. Next week our Jackpot is €1840.

The Presentation dinner Dance takes place on Saturday February 1st at 7.30 pm in the central hotel Donegal town. Tickets still available from the executive and Sheerins Londis

Naomh Naille EGM will take place on Monday 27th January at 9pm. All members are asked to attend this important meeting.