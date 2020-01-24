Colaisti Inis Eoghain win derby bragging rights in Dalton Cup opener

Danske Bank Dalton Cup First Group Match

Colaisti Inis Eoghain 2-7

St Eunan's 2-4

Colaisti Inis Eoghain got their Dalton cup campaign off to a dream start on Friday with victory in their opening group match over old foes St Eunan's.

A late goal from Inishowen captain Donal Og O'Brien sealed a three-point win over the Letterkenny schoolboys at Burt's Hibernian Park.

Inis Eoghain were trailing by seven points early into the second half, but a goal from Matthew Harkin got them right back into it.

Both sides then missed penalties before a string of consecutive points brought Inis Eoghain back on level terms.

With the clock ticking, O'Brien struck for goal to put his side into the driving seat, then keeper Conor Doherty made a fantastic fingertip save at the death to deny Eunan's a share of the spoils.

Daniel McCauley, manager of Inis Eoghain's U13.5 Dalton Cup squad, said it was the perfect start to their competition.

He told Donegal Live: "I'm delighted with the way the boys played. Even when they were seven points down they stuck to the game plan and worked really hard to get back on terms.

"It's a great boost for them heading into our next game against St Mary's Belfast next Tuesday - and it's always nice to get one over on our rivals and win the Donegal battle."