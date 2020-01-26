HOCKEY: Battling Raphoe succumb to favourites Cookstown penalty corner efficiency 

Undefeated Cookstown maintained their record of not conceding in the Premier League as they showed their prowess at set pieces to stall Raphoe’s recent momentum. The visitors have been enjoying life back in the Ulster Premier League after their relegation from the all-island Irish Hockey League. The resurgent Cookstown side showed their hand from penalty corners where they scored four of their five goals.



Raphoe 0

Cookstown 5

An early Raphoe chance fell to James Wilson where his goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by a defender after beating the away sides net minder. After that early scare Cookstown grew in dominance with sharp interchanges in midfield causing problems for the Donegal men. From their first penalty corner a follow on set-piece was converted in the 14th minute.

In the second quarter the game followed a similar pattern to the first where another penalty corner was well executed by Cookstown’s Stuart Smyth. Gavin Lecky’s saved effort was the only chance the home side could muster for the rest of the first half although the Donegal men did get to grips with the pace of the game.

Two further penalty corners were converted in the third quarter as Raphoe largely defended well to withhold opportunities from open play. Home keeper, Jonny Rankin, deputising in nets was unable to save Michael Kerr’s effort and he was helpless in the next set-piece when a ricochet fell kindly for a tap in.

The final quarter saw two half chances fall Tommy Orr’s direction but Cookstown maintained their clean sheet before the impressive Mark Crooks scored a rasping reverse stick shot to cap a fine individual performance.

Raphoe face North Down next week in Comber, looking to get back to winning ways.

Raphoe: J. Rankin, T. Eaton, S. Goudie, E. Lyttle, A. Meehan, I. McGonigle, L. Stewart, K. Meehan, J. Wilson, G. Lecky, G. Patterson, J. Long, T. Orr, J. Watt. Coach: R. Eaton.