Donegal go on goal rampage in Navan to easily overcome Meath in second game of league

In a game of two penalties, Donegal had an easy victory over Meath in Pairc Tailteann to put the draw against Meath behind them.

Meath 0-7

Donegal 3-8

Unusually, Donegal created many goal chances with Jamie Brennan especially lively. They finished with three, but it could have been five or six.

Michael Murphy converted one of his two penalties while Brennan was almost in for two other goals, having won both penalties.

In a low scoring first half, the big talking points were two Donegal penalties, one scored and one expertly saved by new Meath 'keeper, Marcus Brennan, the third 'keeper they have used in two league games.]

Thomas O'Reilly, the Meath man with a Donegal mother, had their opening point after two minutes but two minutes later Jamie Brennan won a free (which could have been a penalty) for Michael Murphy to point.

David Toner and Cillian O'Sullivan edged Meath, who had the wind at their backs, two ahead by the 13th minute.

A minute later Jamie Brennan won the first of his two penalties after being put in by Hugh McFadden. However, Marcus Brennan pulled off a great save from Michael Murphy, although in fairness the Glenswilly man didn't get full power on the shot.

Bryan McMahon put the home side three ahead on 22 minutes but Donegal then finished the half well. Eoghan Bán Gallagher won a free for Ciaran Thompson to point and then Odhran McFadden Ferry powered through the Meath defence to fire past Brennan and the lead for Donegal.

The goal came after a very patient build up with Donegal holding on to the ball for a few minutes.

Four minutes from the break, Murphy was winning the ball in his own 13m line and Donegal raced upfield for Ryan McHugh to find Brennan with a great ball and the Bundoran man was hauled down by Conor McGill. McGill was sin binned and Murphy made no mistake second time around to leave Donegal four ahead at the break - 2-2 to 0-4.

There was a whirlwind start to the second half with Donegal registering 1-1 in four minutes. Jamie Brennan was involved again, putting Ryan McHugh through and he crossed for Michael Langan to palm to the net. From the kick-out Jamie Brennan won possession and pointed.

Thomas O'Reilly replied for Meath but Hugh McFadden was on hand after a long ball was half-cleared to fist over.

As the temperature rose with a number of yellow cards, Jamie Brennan was almost in on goal again only to be pulled for over carrying.

Thomas O'Rellly hit his third for Meath but Niall O'Donnell, just on the field, set up Jamie Brennan for a good score and a 3-5 to 0-6 lead after 57 minutes.

A fourth goal was spurned after Ciaran Thompson won a poor kick-out and found Michael Murphy. The captain set up Jamie Brennan but his efort was deflected onto the crossbar and Michael Murphy fisted the rebound wide.

With Meath going for goal to cut the deficit, Donegal shut up shop and the late rally which robbed them of a point against Mayo the previous week never looked likely to be repeated.

The late points came from Michael Langan and Niall O'Donnell. The only downside was late injuries picked up by Hugh McFadden and Niall O'Donnell.

There was late drama as Michael Murphy was fouled (or not) and he pointed the free. It was definitely inside and should have been a penalty or nothing.

Scorers - Donegal: Michael Murphy 1-2pen,f; Michael Langan 1-1; Jamie Brennan 0-2; Hugh McFadden, Ciaran Thompson (f), Niall O'Donnell 0-1 each.

Meath: Thomas O'Reilly 0-3; Cillian O'Sullivan 0-2,2f; Bryan McMahon (f), David Toner 0-1 each



MEATH: Marcus Brennan; Robin Clarke, Conor McGill, David Toner; James McEntee, Mathew Costello, Donal Keogan; Bryan Menton, Brian Conlon; Ronan Jones, Bryan McMahon, Eamon Wallace; Cillian O'Sullivan, Thomas O'Reilly, Joey Wallace.

Subs: Ben Brennan for Costello ht; Ethan Devine for E Wallace 47; Ronan Ryan for B Conlon 55; Sean Tobin for J Wallace; James Conlo for B McMahon, both 63

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Conor O'Donnell, Paul Brennan; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Eoin McHugh, Ryan McHugh, Jamie Brennan; Ciaran Thompson, Michael Murphy, Peadar Mogan.

Subs: Andrew McClean for E McHugh 49; Niall O'Donnell for Mogan, Brendan McCole for McFadden Ferry both 55; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui for H McFadden 66; Ciaran Diver for P Brennan 71

REFEREE: Conor Lane (Cork)