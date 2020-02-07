McMonagle leads race for Inishowen premier division golden boot

The Inishowen League premier division clash between Aileach and Greencastle this Sunday will take on an added dimension as players from both clubs remain in the hunt for the league's top scorer crown.

In-form Aileach midfielder Darren McMonagle tops the premier division 'hotshots' list on 10 league goals, while his teammate Aaron Nash is close behind on eight.

Reigning hotshot Nigel McMonagle, meanwhile, is also on eight goals and will be looking to make a dent in namesake Darren's slender lead at the top.

In the first division, Clonmany Shamrocks front man Pearse McCarron is locked on nine goals apiece with Greencastle Reserves' playmaker Andrew Peoples. The two sides play each other on Sunday.

Moville Reserves striker Danny Murphy, sitting on 17 goals already, looks a cert for the Division 2A top scorer prize, while it's tight for the Division 2B spoils, with at least half a dozen players well in the reckoning.

Here are the Hotshots tables:

Jackie Crossan Premier Division

Darren McMonagle (Aileach FC) 10

Aaron Nash (Aileach FC) 8

Nigel McMonagle (Greencastle FC) 8

Terence Doherty (Glengad United) 7

Paul Doherty (Illies Celtic) 6

Cade Cooke (Carn FC) 6



Strand Hotel First Division

Andrew Peoples (Greencastle Res) 9

Pearse McCarron (Clonmany Shamrocks) 9

Paddy Curran (Aileach Res) 8

Caolan McColgan (QPS) 8

Jason Devlin (Clonmany Shamrocks) 8

David McLaughlin (Rasheney FC) 7

Gary Kelly (Glengad United) 7

Joe Doherty (Greencastle Res) 6

Brendan Murphy (Redcastle United) 6

Inishowen Engineering Division 2A

Danny Murphy (Moville Res) 17

Tommy Doherty (Dunree Res) 9

Aaron Doherty (Aileach Yths) 8

Terry McColgan (Redcastle Res) 8

Declan McGuinness (Moville Res) 7

John Grant (Cockhill Res) 7

Conor Lafferty (Moville Res) 7

Kevin Harkin (Clonmany Celtic) 7

John Doherty (Clonmany Celtic) 6

Ryan McDaid (Cockhill Res) 6

Inishowen Engineering Division 2B

Alan Fletcher (Illies Res) 7

Jack McLaughlin (Culdaff Res) 7

J P Donaghy (Illies Res) 6

Kyran Cantwell (Carn Res) 6

Matthew Crampsey (Culdaff Res) 6

Michael Devlin (Clonmany Res) 5