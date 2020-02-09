Watch: Donegal player gets call up to make debut In Aussie Rules opener today

Donegal's Katy Herron is set to make her debut for the Western Bulldogs in the Women's Australian Football League season opener today. She is one of five debutantes who will feature against St Kilda.

Coach Nathan Burke the told players about their debuts after a training session. To see the reaction of some of the players, including Herron, see HERE

Burke calls her over 36 seconds into the clip.

Herron, a former Ladies Donegal Footballer of the Year, Ulster title winning captain and Glenfin county championship winning captain, signed a contract with the Western Bulldogs for the 2020 season.

She will wear the number 31 jersey.