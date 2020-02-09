Glengad within of point of Inishowen league leaders following Moville victory

Glengad United are piling the pressure on league leaders Aileach at the top of the Jackie Crossan premier division table.

With Aileach's match against Greencastle called off due to a waterlogged pitch on Sunday, Glengad took full advantage to reduce the four-point gap to just one with a 2-0 victory over Moville Celtic.

Goals from Seamus Paddymor and Terence Doherty sealed a comfortable win for the Crua men, who are now just a point adrift of Emmett McLaughlin's Aileach - though the Burnfoot men have a game in hand.